Dear readers,

Sunlight dappled desks in the FT’s London offices this week as temperatures outside reached record February highs. Improbable weather coincided with improbable ideas, one of which Lex thought had mileage.

Carmaker PSA could spearhead a return to the US with its Peugeot brand. French auto manufacturers have struggled in the tough American market. Peugeot retreated in 1991. But in a week when big companies around the world faced scrutiny over strategy, Lex saluted PSA boss Carlos Tavares, saying he was right to address PSA’s overdependence on Europe.

The French company had also acquired US expertise with its acquisition of General Motors’s Opel division in 2017. The best argument in favour of PSA’s US revival, however, was that TV detective Columbo drove a beaten-up Peugeot.

Warm weather persuaded Londoners to shed their winter coats. Europe’s biggest online retailer Zalando is hoping to profit from higher fashion spending. This week the site said sales would triple to €20bn by 2024. Investors may fret about the threat from Amazon after the group’s flukey viral winter hit with a $139.99 puffa jacket. Lex reckoned Amazon would never own the catwalk and Zalando could ramp up sales from brand partnerships.

The good weather, combined with a little sleuthing, gave us the chance to expose financial engineering to some healthy sunshine. New York activist Edward Bramson wants Barclays to scale back its investment bank. He holds 5.5 per cent of the bank’s shares and is seeking a board seat.

However, an examination of a US filing suggested the position of his vehicle Sherborne was heavily leveraged. A loan of $1.4bn had been raised from Barclays rival Bank of America. It was also hedged via a “collar” — not part of a puffa jacket but an arrangement of call and put options limiting potential gains and losses.

Mr Bramson needed to come clean on his real exposure, Lex opined. “Hedge funds flaunting the badge of honour of a stake in a quoted company should be frank on what they really hold, or melt back into the shadows,” we concluded, loftily.

In contrast, Lex appreciated the style of activist investor Elliott at South Korea’s Hyundai Motor. Elliott has lobbied for bigger payouts for shareholders and a review of non-core assets, including expensive properties in Seoul’s swanky Gangnam district. Lex judged other shareholders benefited from Elliott’s attention, although we cautioned against excessive increases in the dividend.

More transparency was needed at Swedbank, Lex reckoned. The Swedish bank last week asked EY to investigate its role in the Baltic money-laundering scandal engulfing Nordic financial institutions. Its bosses had apparently failed to notice EY was under investigation in Denmark over its role auditing Danske Bank, which is at the centre of the affair.

Easy enough to miss that kind of thing if you don’t read, listen or watch the news.

Swedbank dropped EY this week. Investors should remain wary, Lex wrote. “The lender needs to get a hygiene certificate from an inspector with less baggage than EY.”

Lex shone light on weaknesses in the capital position relative to growth ambitions at the UK’s Metro Bank, which required the issuance of £350m in equity. Further cash calls were likely in years ahead, it warned. The bank also rested on “shaky reputational bedrock”, following the revelations that regulators — not the bank itself — had discovered the understatement of risk-weighted assets.

We were also struck by the resilience of the triple-B investment-grade bond rating floor. The category includes large companies currently creating headlines, such as General Electric, AB InBev and Kraft Heinz. A downgrade into junk bond territory would be devastating. Investment fund rules would force many to sell, and companies’ borrowing costs would explode. Unsurprisingly, bosses are acting to avoid such a fate, including by cutting dividends. “Sometimes CEOs will concede that working for shareholders means working for bondholders first,” Lex wrote.

Not all was sunshine and warmth. Lex was cautious about US diet adviser Weight Watchers International. Weak fourth-quarter results showed that a rebrand to focus on wellness as well as weight loss had yet to work. Higher expenses and lower revenues would devastate profitability. “The company is highly levered so its debt to ebitda ratio will now jump above four times. That is a troubling level for a business whose viability is in question,” we wrote.

Lex was also dismayed by the Dutch government’s purchase this week of a 13 per cent stake in Air France-KLM as an explicit attempt to counter French influence over the airline. A dual nationality national champion is the servant of two masters. Instability is inevitable.

Air France-KLM’s operating margins at 5 per cent last year compared with 10 per cent at Germany’s Lufthansa and 14 per cent at IAG, which owns British Airways and Spain’s Iberia.

After a week of extraordinary news and odd weather, hedge fund group Man reported patchy results and the sky clouded over. Back to business as usual in the City, in other words. Whether umbrellas are needed or not where you are, Lex wishes you a good weekend.

Ralph Atkins

Lex writer

Best of Lex articles