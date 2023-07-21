Louis Ashworth

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

small caged mammal:

Office for National Statistics monthly price tables

small caged mammal?

image presented for review purposes © Google

small caged mammal[s]:

You are seeing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is most likely due to being offline or JavaScript being disabled in your browser.

‘small caged mammal’:

Approximately 200,000 prices are collected in line with the COICOP/HICP classification system, from a selection of items which are representative of UK consumer expenditure; prices are only collected for those items selected.For example, for the item home-killed lamb, prices are collected for ‘loin chops with bone’ and ‘shoulder with bone’. Other joints, and loin chops and shoulders without bones, are not priced; it is assumed that their price movements are close to those of the joints of lamb that are priced. [Source: ONS]

‘small caged mammal’?

small caged mammal

small caged mammal

small caged mammal

small caged mammal?

small caged mammal:

Further reading
How much does a pint of lager cost? An Alphaville investigation
Olive oil inflation is really regressive

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments