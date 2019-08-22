FT subscribers can click here to receive tech news daily by email in the #techFT newsletter

Apple believes the next big thing in tech is augmented reality. Tim Cook, chief executive, says the ability to superimpose virtual images on the real world is a “profound” innovation that soon we will not be able to live without. What is today viewed through a smartphone’s camera window could soon be coming to “smart glasses” or our cars’ windscreens.

So far, however, AR’s impact has been rather more prosaic. Beyond games, giggles and gimmicks — like Pokémon Go, Snapchat selfies or virtual Ikea furniture — most people still fail to understand what AR really means.

Apple wants AR to wow us. So this month, it launched [AR]T Walk, an augmented city tour, developed in collaboration with the New Museum in Manhattan and a handful of sculptors, poets and animators.

I set out one drizzly London summer evening from the Apple Store in Covent Garden with half a dozen other [AR]Tourists. Our two guides lent us an iPhone XS Max and some Beats wireless headphones each, then led us outside. Over the next two hours, we would see sights that were invisible to the unaugmented: messages written on rainbow pathways or floating in the sky; creatures sitting atop buildings or hidden inside tree trunks; and portals to an uncanny mirrorworld.

Using AR in the street is a different proposition to putting dog ears on your selfie or sizing up a sofa in your living room. From a technical perspective, it is harder to place those digital objects in chaotic and unpredictable public spaces. From a personal standpoint, wearing headphones and waving a $1,000 iPhone around London’s busiest tourist spots felt awkward and even vulnerable (although there were plenty of people around me who were not on an Apple walking tour doing much the same thing).

Entering the AR “metaverse” is not quite as simple as opening an app. To begin viewing each artwork, we had to scan a specific trigger or “anchor” in each location, such as a road sign, statue or cigarette bin. This used a combination of image recognition — both of the anchor itself and the scene around it — and GPS location tracking. Once the anchor has been scanned, the artists’ 3D graphics start to appear, either in a particular position on the ground or buildings, or floating around mid-air.

This capability goes beyond what Apple has made available to regular iPhone app creators through its ARKit developer tools. An Apple Store employee told me that Apple was working with a third-party technology provider to create the [AR]T Walk app.

The [AR]T Walk is in some ways too sophisticated for today’s devices; the app uses a lot of processing power to render those 3D graphics and quickly drains an iPhone’s battery. Still, it was fun to see artists experiment with the technology in their own distinctive ways — even if their AR “happenings” defy easy description.

Daily newsletter Track trends in tech, media and telecoms from around the world Sign up here with one click

I walked through a portal into Carsten Höller’s sketched-out vision of Covent Garden, which was like a live rendering of A-Ha’s “Take On Me” video. Poet John Giorno reassured us that “Everyone gets lighter” as we dodged tourists around Nelson’s Column. The climax was Pipilotti Rist’s trippy balloon writing, which floated off above the National Gallery.

If I came to understand one thing about AR, it was that melding the physical and the digital is likely to be a lot more messy and confusing than the neat row of apps framed by a smartphone screen. Our group must have looked very odd as we stood peering into a (smelly) tree trunk or gasped at explosions nobody else could see.

If this really is the birth of a brand new medium, then the tech companies, their customers and innocent bystanders all have a lot to learn before it can grow up.