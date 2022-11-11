HTSI beauty columnist Adeela Crown © Kasia Bobula

Dior La Collection Privée Christian Dior advent calendar, £2,800, from The Fabulous World of Dior at Harrods

Being married to a German means advent calendars are a festive staple. But this year, instead of chocolate truffles, I’m lusting after Dior’s decadent limited-edition version. Behind each door are full- and midi-sized fragrances, candles and a Christmas bauble. harrods.com

Tiffany & Co 18ct-gold and pavé diamond City HardWear link pendant, £9,750

I love statement jewellery, but as I’m a hands-on facialist, I don’t get to wear rings or bracelets that often; I have to accessorise with subtle earrings and necklaces. This Tiffany & Co pendant makes a compelling case for minimalist self-expression with a bold design that embodies power. tiffany.co.uk

Alberta Ferretti beaded organza and feather evening dress, £8,145

In my dreams, I’d like to be wearing this glorious evening gown, and feeling like Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard – floating down a curved staircase towards a camera, saying, “All right, Mr DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up.” Well, minus the murderous, delusional lunatic part. albertaferretti.com

Shiseido Skin Filler Serum, £231 for two x 30ml

The emergence of aesthetic procedure-inspired skincare means more needle-free, line-diminishing products that talk the talk and walk the line (see what I did there?). Shiseido’s day and night serums contain a compacted high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid that, when applied, bounces back to its original size – filling out the lines. shiseido.co.uk

Jo Loves Christmas layered candle, £80

Since last year’s attempt at making my home smell like Christmas ended with burnt gingerbread, this year I’ll stick to lighting this comforting candle. The scent of log fires and sweet plum pudding intertwined with pine trees is far more joyful. joloves.com

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Arabesque, £68

I can’t resist Tom Ford’s festive eyeshadow pigments, with their eye-popping shades. The bejewelled sparkly tones are softly blendable for a crease-proof glimmer. tomford.co.uk

Anya Hindmarch brass small Crisp Packet clutch, £995

A dinner party is only as fun as the people around the table, so in the event that I find myself seated next to an awkward guest, I could always rely on this bag to break the ice. Once home, I’d place it on the mantle as an objet d’art. anyahindmarch.com

© Oura

Oura Gold Ring Gen3 Heritage, $449

I’ve never enjoyed wearing obvious bits of fitness tech on my wrist, but this smart ring blends inconspicuously with my other jewellery. More stylish and discreet than an Apple Watch or Fitbit, it measures heart rate, activity and sleep quality through infrared, LED and other sensors. ouraring.com

Noble Panacea The Exceptional Vitamin C Booster, £149

As a frequent flyer, I’ve learned to navigate regulations on liquids like a pro. Thanks to these recyclable vitamin C sachets, skincare packaging takes up less space. The Nobel Prize-winning science behind their pigmentation reduction is also a big plus. noblepanacea.com

Hemès Rouge Hermès matte lipstick in Rouge H, £58 (refills £33)

Until recently, I didn’t know that Suffragettes wore red lipstick to public events to gain notoriety and attention for their cause. Rouge H, from the Hermès array of matte lipsticks, is my go-to for accentuating our most sensual feature while channelling power. The £33 refills mean you only pay for the packaging once. hermes.com

La Prairie Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait, £650

La Prairie’s Essence of Skin Caviar Eye Complex is one of the few products I always top up before I run out, so I’d be happy to road-test this new addition to the collection. Harmony L’Extrait is a serum that promises to strengthen and re-densify the vertical skin structures. Santa Baby, just put a bottle under the tree? laprairie.com

Olivia von Halle Lila Amico silk satin pyjama set, £525, and

Cartier Panthère de Cartier merino wool and cashmere cushion, £430, and blanket, £1,100

My festive downtime plan is to slip into these buttery-silk pyjamas, snuggle under Cartier’s blanket, rest my head on the matching cushion, and binge-watch holiday TV. oliviavonhalle.com; cartier.com

CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector, £199

I have always been an advocate of the “pre-juvenation” concept – prevention meets rejuvenation, and I like to step into the new year bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. CurrentBody’s new eye mask uses LED therapy to tighten and firm. currentbody.com