Thant Myint-U on why the outside world never understood Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi

Western nations have tended to regard the recent history of Myanmar, formerly Burma, as a struggle between democracy and dictatorship. But the country’s colonial past and climate change have also played a key role in its complex problems, Burmese historian Thant Myint-U tells Gideon Rachman. Clips: Reuters

Thant’s book, The Hidden History of Burma, is published by Atlantic.

