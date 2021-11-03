Members of LV, one of the UK’s oldest mutually owned life insurers, have been offered £100 each if they approve its takeover by US private equity group Bain Capital, an amount labelled as “paltry” by critics of the deal.

After receiving the green light from regulators last week to hold a membership vote on its demutualisation and sale, LV set out on Wednesday what the £530m deal would mean for members and policyholders.

In addition to the £100-per-member payment, those holding eligible with-profits policies will receive enhancements to their future payouts amounting to £101m, taking the total to a forecast £212m. Further assets will be used to meet obligations of the with-profits fund such as supporting the company’s two defined benefit pension schemes.

“Now we can categorically say that this is a bad deal,” said MP Gareth Thomas, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Mutuals, calling it “a paltry £100 in return for membership rights to hand over a business focused on its customers to a private equity shark intent on screwing the maximum profit for itself”.

In a statement, Bain managing director Matt Popoli said it “[looked] forward to investing in the LV brand and its people for the long-term, to preserve and grow the business for future generations of customers”, stressing a commitment to LV’s three UK sites and local communities.

The deal’s opponents have suggested that a sale to fellow mutual Royal London, another of the previous suitors, could have meant similar benefits for members.

In a statement, LV’s chair Alan Cook said selling to Bain was the only option that “offered both an excellent financial outcome for members and gave unrivalled support for the LV brand, our people and locations”, and that no option would have allowed the insurer, founded in 1843, to proceed as a “standalone mutual”.

“If anyone else had produced more money, we would’ve sold it to them,” LV’s chief executive Mark Hartigan told the Financial Times. Hartigan said he and Cook would not receive “a penny” as a result of the outcome of the deal, and, as for future remuneration, he himself did not yet have a “contract on the table” with Bain.

In a letter published last week, the Financial Conduct Authority said an area of “particular concern” was LV’s communication with its policyholders and members about the transaction. It requested LV extend the opening hours of its customer helpline, add further webinar sessions for policyholders and members “with a focus on responding to questions rather than presenting more information”, and asked for senior managers to take accountability for ensuring that service standards are maintained.

The regulator pledged to “continue to consider the responses of LV’s policyholders and members to the proposed transaction”, ahead of a final sign-off for the change in control.

LV members will be asked to vote next month on the sale and an accompanying change in its structure that would remove a hurdle of 50 per cent turnout — meaning the deal only needs the backing of three-quarters of those that vote. The one-off payment will be reduced to £60 if members vote for the deal alone and not the management’s preferred structure.