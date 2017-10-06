Week in Pictures World

Las Vegas Shooting, Catalonia unrest and Theresa May’s P45

Financial Times picture editors showcase the best photographs from around the world

by Annabel Cook

© Ahmad Al-Rubayea/AFP/Getty

Smoke signals Iraqi forces with Popular Mobilisation Unit support await orders during their advance on the Islamic State group’s fallen stronghold of Hawija

© David Becker/Getty

Dash to safety Country music fans flee the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas where Stephen Paddock shot and killed 59 people

© David Ramos/Getty

Up in arms Spanish police try to prevent people voting in the Catalan independence referendum in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, on Sunday

© Phil Noble/Reuters

You’re fired Theresa May receives a P45 termination of employment form from Simon Brodkin during her address to the Conservative party conference in Manchester

© Brian Cahn/ZUMA Wire/dpa

Top dog A competitor in the Super Air semi-finals at the 2017 Splash Dog National Championships in Gardnerville, Nevada

Focal point Kim Jong Un beams from a portrait at a photo exhibition marking the 20th anniversary of his father’s election as head of the Workers’ Party of Korea

© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Light relief Donald Trump tosses rolls of paper towels to people at a hurricane aid distribution centre in San Juan, capital of storm-battered Puerto Rico

© Toby Melville/Reuters

Playtime Visitors to London’s Tate Modern art gallery enjoy the ride on part of the ‘One Two Three Swing!’ installation by the Superflex collective from Denmark

© Abir Abdullah/EPA

Health check A doctor examines a 10-day-old Rohingya baby at a medical centre in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Face off Briante Weber of the Los Angeles Lakers gets to know Emmanuel Mudiay of the Denver Nuggets at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California

© Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Wire/dpa

Lone star Catalan independence activists wave estelada flags during a strike in protest at Spanish police action to prevent voting in Sunday’s referendum

© Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

Done deal President Michel Temer of Brazil during a ceremony marking National Micro and Small Enterprises Day at the Planalto Palace in Brasília

© A Saeed Faruqui/PTI/dpa

Key personnel Newly recruited prison officers on parade in Bhopal in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh

