Las Vegas Shooting, Catalonia unrest and Theresa May’s P45

Smoke signals Iraqi forces with Popular Mobilisation Unit support await orders during their advance on the Islamic State group’s fallen stronghold of Hawija
Dash to safety Country music fans flee the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas where Stephen Paddock shot and killed 59 people
Up in arms Spanish police try to prevent people voting in the Catalan independence referendum in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, on Sunday
You’re fired Theresa May receives a P45 termination of employment form from Simon Brodkin during her address to the Conservative party conference in Manchester
Top dog A competitor in the Super Air semi-finals at the 2017 Splash Dog National Championships in Gardnerville, Nevada
Focal point Kim Jong Un beams from a portrait at a photo exhibition marking the 20th anniversary of his father’s election as head of the Workers’ Party of Korea
Light relief Donald Trump tosses rolls of paper towels to people at a hurricane aid distribution centre in San Juan, capital of storm-battered Puerto Rico
Playtime Visitors to London’s Tate Modern art gallery enjoy the ride on part of the ‘One Two Three Swing!’ installation by the Superflex collective from Denmark
Health check A doctor examines a 10-day-old Rohingya baby at a medical centre in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh
Face off Briante Weber of the Los Angeles Lakers gets to know Emmanuel Mudiay of the Denver Nuggets at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California
Lone star Catalan independence activists wave estelada flags during a strike in protest at Spanish police action to prevent voting in Sunday’s referendum
Done deal President Michel Temer of Brazil during a ceremony marking National Micro and Small Enterprises Day at the Planalto Palace in Brasília
Key personnel Newly recruited prison officers on parade in Bhopal in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh