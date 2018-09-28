Listen to this article
Prayer rites A girl adorned as a living goddess takes part in the Kumari Puja rituals in Kathmandu, Nepal
In the ring Alexander Povetkin and Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium, London
Presidential duo Emmanuel Macron, of France, and Donald Trump, of the US, at a meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd UN general assembly in New York
Seeking safety A soldier carries a child away from a shooting in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran. Arab separatists killed at least 25 people in an attack on a military parade
Hindu celebration Devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed god Ganesha for immersion into the Arabian Sea, during the Ganpati festival in Mumbai, India
Poll push Former first lady Michelle Obama is greeted at a rally to encourage voter registration
Mother’s love Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, kisses her baby, Neve, before speaking during the 73rd UN general assembly
Fallen star Bill Cosby leaves court in handcuffs to begin serving a three to 10-year jail sentence for sexual assault
Exit Brexit Thousands of people at a demonstration outside the Labour party conference in Liverpool
Ground force Palestinian cadets demonstrate their skills at a police college run by the Hamas-led interior ministry, at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza strip
