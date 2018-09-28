Thank you for your help!

Optional: help us by adding the time

What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

© Skanda Gautam/ZUMA Wire/dpa

Prayer rites A girl adorned as a living goddess takes part in the Kumari Puja rituals in Kathmandu, Nepal

© Nick Potts/PA

In the ring Alexander Povetkin and Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium, London

© Carlos Barria/Reuters

Presidential duo Emmanuel Macron, of France, and Donald Trump, of the US, at a meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd UN general assembly in New York

© Mehdi Pedramkhoo/AP

Seeking safety A soldier carries a child away from a shooting in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran. Arab separatists killed at least 25 people in an attack on a military parade

© Divyakant Solanki/EPA

Hindu celebration Devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed god Ganesha for immersion into the Arabian Sea, during the Ganpati festival in Mumbai, India

© John Locher/AP

Poll push Former first lady Michelle Obama is greeted at a rally to encourage voter registration

© Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Mother’s love Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, kisses her baby, Neve, before speaking during the 73rd UN general assembly

© Matt Rourke/AP

Fallen star Bill Cosby leaves court in handcuffs to begin serving a three to 10-year jail sentence for sexual assault

© Charlie Bibby/FT

Exit Brexit Thousands of people at a demonstration outside the Labour party conference in Liverpool

© Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Ground force Palestinian cadets demonstrate their skills at a police college run by the Hamas-led interior ministry, at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza strip