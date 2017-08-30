Poll exposes tensions between ECB and Germany’s small banks

Hundreds of Germany’s smaller banks believe the European Central Bank’s aggressive monetary easing is set to inflict long-term damage on their returns, forcing some to shake up their business models and charge customers more for their services.

A poll by German regulators has found that banks believe low interest rates will cut their return on capital by 16 per cent in 2021. Under an alternative but unlikely scenario in which interest rates remained at their current historical lows, return on capital would fall by 41 per cent.

The poll, by the Bundesbank and BaFin, the bank supervisory body, exposes why ultra-low interest rates in the eurozone have caused tension between the ECB and lenders in the region’s most powerful economy. Low interest rates erode the profits that banks make from the difference between the rates at which they lend and the rates they offer to savers.

In the case of some German banks the problem has been compounded by offering long-term fixed rates on some savings products.

Raimund Röseler, BaFin’s executive director for the supervision of lenders, said on Wednesday that banks planned to increasingly focus on alternative sources of income.

Local savings banks have traditionally offered a limited amount of services such as current and savings accounts. Mr Röseler suggested more of these banks would look to provide services for which they could charge.

“Commission business will play a stronger role in stabilising future earnings,” he said.

The ECB’s benchmark main refinancing rate is now zero while the central bank also imposes a 0.4 per cent levy on a portion of banks’ own deposits. Rates turned negative in 2014.

“The phase of stagnation caused by low interest rates is far from over,” said Andreas Dombret, executive board member at the Bundesbank responsible for banking supervision. However, lenders have built up enough capital reserves to weather the shock and most are not considered to be in imminent danger.

The ECB has deflected criticism from Germany over its low interest rate policy, which is aimed at shoring up growth and inflation across the 19-member currency union, and called on lenders to merge, close parts of their branch network and embrace digitalisation. According to the poll, 70 per cent of the banks surveyed felt exposed to stronger competitive pressures than 10 years ago.

The poll included 1,555 German lending institutions, which make up more than 80 per cent of the country’s banks but only 41 per cent of the financial system’s balance sheet. Larger institutions such as Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank were not included.

The Bundesbank and BaFin asked banks to calculate the impact of low interest rates under five scenarios, ranging from interest rates 100 basis points lower than now to 200 basis points higher.