Regular readers will know that FT Alphaville has been hosting finance pub quizzes since before they were commercialised cool.

Last year’s FTAV event in the City of London proved quite popular, with tickets selling out quickly and attendance so high that to comply with fire regulations we had to eject the Lex team. All in all it was so much fun that we’ll be doing it again, except better.

Venue and date are both TBA, though if you’re playing diary Battleships there’s no harm in blocking out the evening of April 20. What’s certain is that the evening will top all previous quizzes in ways not yet decided.

That’s where you come in.

Firstly, we’d like to know what you want. A bigger pub is a given, of course, along with more surprise guests and higher production values. Prize swag is in development. Questions might get easier. What else should we be doing this time around?

Secondly, we’d like some support. Finance pub quizzes have become something of a bandwagon recently and, as the OG quizmasters, we intend to remain pre-eminent. That takes support, which is another word for money.

If your company aligns with FTAV’s highly desirable nerdcore demographic then pub quiz sponsorship and co-branding opporties may be available — both for the London event and one in New York that's currently in the planning stage. Ping robin.wigglesworth@ft.com an email and he’ll introduce you to our commercial colleagues.

