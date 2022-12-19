Rosanna Dodds

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page
HTSI junior editor Rosanna Dodds
HTSI junior editor Rosanna Dodds

Last year my parents moved to a cottage in Somerset – cue muddy walks, draughty bedrooms and a cool new list of phrases such as “olde worlde” and “over-60s lunch club”. I’m an only child, but we still have a jolly time: my dad has taken to year-round barbecuing as he can’t stand the built-in Aga, and we’re usually at the pub before four. Who would want to spend Christmas anywhere else?

Sophy Hollington 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle

Sophy Hollington Your Fate is Sealed 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, £23.99, roughtradebooks.com
Sophy Hollington Your Fate is Sealed 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, £23.99, roughtradebooks.com

The first rule of surviving Christmas as a trio is choosing a game that won’t end in an argument. For that reason I’ll bring a puzzle – 1,000 pieces and no less! This one is by artist Sophy Hollington, whose colourful tarot screen prints I love. £23.99, roughtradebooks.com

Good Squish Wilder hair scrunchie

Good Squish Wilder hair scrunchie, £35
Good Squish Wilder hair scrunchie, £35

Two things I hate: brushing my hair and wearing a Christmas party crown. This scrunchie creates an excuse not to do either, as I can lazily tie my tangles into an instantly festive ponytail. Good Squish scrunchies are made from deadstock fabric sourced across Europe; I bagged mine at one of the brand’s Instagram sales. (A tip: you have to be quick!) £35, goodsquish.com

Anchovies, olives and guindilla peppers

Ortiz anchovies, £5.40, brindisa.com
Ortiz anchovies, £5.40, brindisa.com

Gildas – the salty pintxos named after the iconic character played by Rita Hayworth – are the ultimate festive snack. I like meaty Ortiz anchovies (they’re popular for good reason) and Perello’s spicy manzanilla olives, sometimes stuffed with dolcelatte (à la Rita’s in Soho). Best of all: I’m the only one who wants to eat them. Ortiz anchovies, £5.40, brindisa.com. Perello Manzanilla Picante olives, £2.99, and Guindilla chilli peppers, £3.50, shopcuvee.com

Sisley Precious Hair Care Oil

Sisley Precious Hair Care Oil, £82
Sisley Precious Hair Care Oil, £82

This is the only oil I’ve found that works for both wet and dry hair. Usually I can get by with a few drops after a shower, but during winter I need some extra help. It also smells delicious, so is something I need after an evening spent next to the woodburner. £82, sisley-paris.com

Norwegian Rain Raincho coat

Norwegian Rain Rancho coat, from £670, pantechniconstore.com
Norwegian Rain Rancho coat, from £670, pantechniconstore.com

Being 5ft 2in, it’s hard not to feel swamped in a raincoat. Norwegian Rain’s jackets are an exception to this, and are cosy (and waterproof) enough to cope with a frosty stomp along the River Frome. This year, the brand has teamed up with the retail team at London’s Pantechnicon on a bespoke service in a bid to reduce overproduction. I’ve opted for classic navy. From £670, pantechniconstore.com

Casa Belfi Bianco Bio prosecco

Casa Belfi Bianco Bio prosecco, £18.50, nattyboywines.co.uk
Casa Belfi Bianco Bio prosecco, £18.50, nattyboywines.co.uk

My mum’s birthday is on Christmas Day, so we always kick things off with her favourite treat: prosecco! Casa Belfi is a firm favourite. At 10.5 per cent abv it’s perfect for the morning – add 50ml to a glass of blood-orange juice – and is much softer than standard bottles. Pair with the obligatory Christmas morning salmon and scrambled eggs. £18.50, nattyboywines.co.uk

Shrimps wool Murphy Skirt

Shrimps Murphy Skirt in Tartan, £295
Shrimps wool Murphy Skirt in Tartan, £295

I’m not really a Christmas jumper kind of person, but I do love a good kilt – they’re an easy way to look put together, and the adjustable buckles are a smart alternative to elasticated waistbands. I love Le Kilt’s black A-line styles, but a more festive option is this colourful number from Shrimps. £295, shrimps.com

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Explore the series

READ MOREWhat to pack for your winter holidays
How to pack for a urban work trip

Follow the topics in this article

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.