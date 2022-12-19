HTSI junior editor Rosanna Dodds

Last year my parents moved to a cottage in Somerset – cue muddy walks, draughty bedrooms and a cool new list of phrases such as “olde worlde” and “over-60s lunch club”. I’m an only child, but we still have a jolly time: my dad has taken to year-round barbecuing as he can’t stand the built-in Aga, and we’re usually at the pub before four. Who would want to spend Christmas anywhere else?

Sophy Hollington Your Fate is Sealed 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, £23.99, roughtradebooks.com

The first rule of surviving Christmas as a trio is choosing a game that won’t end in an argument. For that reason I’ll bring a puzzle – 1,000 pieces and no less! This one is by artist Sophy Hollington, whose colourful tarot screen prints I love. £23.99, roughtradebooks.com

Good Squish Wilder hair scrunchie, £35

Two things I hate: brushing my hair and wearing a Christmas party crown. This scrunchie creates an excuse not to do either, as I can lazily tie my tangles into an instantly festive ponytail. Good Squish scrunchies are made from deadstock fabric sourced across Europe; I bagged mine at one of the brand’s Instagram sales. (A tip: you have to be quick!) £35, goodsquish.com

Ortiz anchovies, £5.40, brindisa.com

Gildas – the salty pintxos named after the iconic character played by Rita Hayworth – are the ultimate festive snack. I like meaty Ortiz anchovies (they’re popular for good reason) and Perello’s spicy manzanilla olives, sometimes stuffed with dolcelatte (à la Rita’s in Soho). Best of all: I’m the only one who wants to eat them. Ortiz anchovies, £5.40, brindisa.com. Perello Manzanilla Picante olives, £2.99, and Guindilla chilli peppers, £3.50, shopcuvee.com

Sisley Precious Hair Care Oil, £82

This is the only oil I’ve found that works for both wet and dry hair. Usually I can get by with a few drops after a shower, but during winter I need some extra help. It also smells delicious, so is something I need after an evening spent next to the woodburner. £82, sisley-paris.com

Norwegian Rain Rancho coat, from £670, pantechniconstore.com

Being 5ft 2in, it’s hard not to feel swamped in a raincoat. Norwegian Rain’s jackets are an exception to this, and are cosy (and waterproof) enough to cope with a frosty stomp along the River Frome. This year, the brand has teamed up with the retail team at London’s Pantechnicon on a bespoke service in a bid to reduce overproduction. I’ve opted for classic navy. From £670, pantechniconstore.com

Casa Belfi Bianco Bio prosecco, £18.50, nattyboywines.co.uk

My mum’s birthday is on Christmas Day, so we always kick things off with her favourite treat: prosecco! Casa Belfi is a firm favourite. At 10.5 per cent abv it’s perfect for the morning – add 50ml to a glass of blood-orange juice – and is much softer than standard bottles. Pair with the obligatory Christmas morning salmon and scrambled eggs. £18.50, nattyboywines.co.uk

Shrimps wool Murphy Skirt in Tartan, £295

I’m not really a Christmas jumper kind of person, but I do love a good kilt – they’re an easy way to look put together, and the adjustable buckles are a smart alternative to elasticated waistbands. I love Le Kilt’s black A-line styles, but a more festive option is this colourful number from Shrimps. £295, shrimps.com