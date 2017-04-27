Private equity sparks revival at Ugandan utility Umeme

As in most of sub-Saharan Africa, there is no shortage of foreign investment schemes in Uganda that have failed or not materialised. The decision of Hilton Hotels to abandon a project in Kampala because of concerns over construction standards is one recent example. The government’s failure to secure a developer for its oil refinery is another.

But Umeme, the country’s main private power distribution and supply company, has been a rare example of a successful partnership between private investors and developers. It has transformed a struggling business into an example of regional best practice.

Crucially, the main foreign investor, Actis — a private equity firm focused on emerging markets — sold its stake in Umeme without problems after more than 11 years’ involvement. It provides a valuable lesson for potential investors: success is highly unlikely to be straightforward but, with a willingness to adapt when necessary, decent profits are possible while the country benefits.

Actis took over Umeme after the utility was awarded a 20-year concession in March 2005, becoming the first significant private electricity distributor in sub-Saharan Africa.

The transaction was supported by a $40m guarantee from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency and support from the International Development Association, both World Bank bodies.

David Grylls, energy partner at Actis, says the company was “very encouraged” by such backing. “It all aligned the investors’ interest with the country’s,” he says. “We committed to a $65m guarantee for a number of years.” Total investment during the fund’s involvement was about $500m.

“It was a pretty weak situation that we stepped into,” Mr Grylls says. There were fewer than 300,000 customers, about 38 per cent of electricity was being lost and the collection rate [the percentage of customers from whom bills are collected] was only 80 per cent.

“There was a lack of attention for employees, contractors and the public,” Mr Grylls says, pointing to the 15 network-related fatalities in 2005. “It was like turning round a supertanker.”

11 years Length of time Actis invested in power supply company Umeme

A significant drought in 2006 almost derailed the investment. “Water was at an 80-year low, there was power rationing, rolling brownouts and we had to use temporary generators,” Mr Grylls says. “There was no way all the costs could be passed on to the consumers.” But with financial help from IDA and a renegotiation of the concession agreement, Actis stayed on board. Umeme also brought in new managers.

The first external financing came in 2009 in the form of debt from the International Finance Corporation, the World Bank’s investment arm. The following year Actis started planning Umeme’s initial public offering.

This took place in 2012 with the sale of 40 per cent of the company to institutional and 6,000 retail investors. Actis, which agreed to a two-year lock-in for its remaining stake, viewed the sale as much more than just a way of beginning its exit. “By going public and selling to retail investors we were getting buy-in from our customers,” Mr Grylls says.

Umeme was also cross-listed on the Nairobi bourse, and two years later Actis sold off another 45.7 per cent, reducing its stake to 14.3 per cent. It completed its exit last December.

By the time it left, the proportion of the population connected to the grid had risen from 5 per cent to 16 per cent; energy losses had halved to 19 per cent; the number of network-related fatalities had gone from a peak of 17 in 2008 to zero in 2015 and 2016; and the collection rate had risen to 98.4 per cent.

Customer numbers, meanwhile, tripled to almost 900,000. This is impressive considering the initial target was growth of 65,000 over the first five years, although some analysts say the increase in recent years could have been faster.

Umeme’s share price listed at 275 Ugandan shillings ($0.08) and peaked at 692 shillings in August 2015. It currently trades at around 480 shillings.

The largest shareholder is the government pension fund, the National Social Security Fund, which holds 23.2 per cent. Not only does the fund have a reputation for being well run, it has the advantage of being local, according to political analyst and Umeme investor Bernard Tabaire — who regrets not buying more shares in the IPO.

$500m Total investment in Umeme during Actis’ involvement

“You want as many local entities as possible to be in charge of the economy because they’re not going to run away at the first sign of trouble,” he says.

Investec Asset Management Africa and the IFC are also among the largest shareholders.

Silha Rasugu, an analyst at Exotix Partners, an investment company, cautions that Umeme’s task to increase supply and distribution is far from finished.

As for the secret of doing business in Uganda, the advice that Mr Grylls gives suggests it is not very different to elsewhere. “Build relations, be consistent, deliver what you say you’re going to do, live up to or exceed your part of the bargain,” he says. Indeed, the Actis partner has only one disappointment about the investment: “My only regret is there aren’t more of these utilities on the market in sub-Saharan Africa.”