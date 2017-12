Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

David Miliband, head of the International Rescue Committee, discusses his book Rescue: Refugees and the Political Crisis of Our Time, with the FT's Pilita Clark. The crisis is a bellwether for the fate of the global system, he says, and tackling it requires the combined efforts of governments, agencies and businesses.





