Boris Johnson is facing intense pressure over his party’s record on the National Health Service after new data showed that it had suffered one of its worst ever performances in England, missing key targets for emergency care, routine operations and cancer.

Experts warned the figures from NHS England showed the health service was buckling under the strain of rising demand even before the onset of the coldest weather — which usually sparks increased demand — pointing to one of the worst winters ever for the service.

The NHS is a key issue for all parties in the current election campaign. This is the first vote to be held in December since the health service was founded in 1948, with the potential impact of a winter crisis unfolding just as Britons go to the polls.

Opposition parties seized on the data in an attempt to undermine the prime minister’s claims that the Conservatives are the safest custodians of the taxpayer-funded service. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn described the statistics as “disgraceful” and blamed a lack of staff and funding for the crisis.

The monthly data from NHS England showed that more than 80,000 patients in accident and emergency departments — which serve as a barometer of the wider system’s resilience — waited more than four hours from the decision to admit until admission, 63.4 per cent higher than a year ago. About one in six people who attended A&E were not admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Richard Murray, chief executive of the King’s Fund, said performance against the four hour target “now stands at its worst level since records began, and this before winter has even started”. Only two out of 119 hospitals with a major A&E department had met the standard in October, he said.

The next government “must prioritise addressing chronic NHS staffing shortages and expediting measures to deal with the consultant pensions crisis which is heaping additional pressures on A&E departments”, Mr Murray added.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospital, community, mental health and ambulance services, said “we need the resources to meet this demand”, including investment in both staff, and facilities and equipment in hospitals and in the community. “But we need to be realistic about the time this will take,” she added.

The data showed the number of people waiting to start non-urgent treatment reached 4.4m at the end of September, a 5.7 per cent year-on-year increase. It also showed that 84.8 per cent of patients waiting less than 18 weeks, against a target of 92 per cent. This compared with 86.7 per cent at the end of September 2018.

The NHS continued to breach its targets for beginning cancer treatment, with the findings showing that at the end of September, 77 per cent of patients received their first treatment within 62 days following an urgent GP referral, compared with 78.3 per cent at the end of September 2018. The target is for 85 per cent of patients to be treated within this time.

The impact of the UK’s fraying system for social care is also evident in the findings, with a 3.3 per cent year-on-year rise in “delayed days”, when patients have to be kept in hospital despite being fit to be sent home, due to a lack of community care.

Overall, the data points to substantially increased demand, particularly from the over 65 age group, where growth in the number attending A&E was double the rate for younger people. Older people tend to have the most complex needs and spend longer in A&E.

The figures will come as a huge blow to Mr Johnson, as opposition parties seek to convince voters the health service cannot survive under a Conservative government.

Speaking on the campaign trail, Mr Johnson said the figures were “basically caused by the huge demand that there is on the NHS”. He also suggested that Labour’s plans for the country would amount to an “economic disaster” and “make it impossible for us in the long term to fund the NHS”.

Matt Hancock, health secretary, said: “With rising demand, and with dedicated staff already working exceptionally hard, the last thing our NHS can afford is Labour’s plans for a four-day week and uncontrolled and unlimited immigration, which would cripple our health service — leaving it understaffed and underfunded.”

Labour attacked the Tories’ handling of the health service, one of its key campaign messages. “The Conservatives have ushered in the worst NHS crisis on record,” said Jonathan Ashworth, shadow health secretary.

The Liberal Democrat candidate Luciana Berger said it was “shameful that patients are being abandoned for hours in A&E or waiting for months in pain for routine operations”. She argued that the Tories’ “extreme Brexit” would make a dire situation worse, by driving away desperately needed EU nurses.

Richard Sloggett, until recently an adviser to Mr Hancock and now a senior fellow at Policy Exchange, said the figures showed the need for a package of measures to take pressure off the NHS, including “action on staff retention and deployment” as well as improving public health and social care.