Banks push total return swaps as European credit booms

Investment banks are offering new derivative products tied to the booming market for corporate credit, pushing the frontiers of a swaps market that now references some of the most complex bonds in Europe.

Total return swaps allow investors to pay a fee and in turn receive cash based on the performance of an underlying asset. While this concept is not new, banks have begun offering investors these swaps on an ever growing list of bond indices, such as baskets of European investment grade and high-yield corporate debt.

Derivatives are an attractive way of gaining exposure to bond markets because they require less capital up front than taking a comparable position in cash markets. A total return swap not only provides buyers new ways to gain access to different debt, but also allows them to hedge against or bet on a potential collapse in a particular market.

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have recently begun to provide total return swaps for dollar and euro-denominated Markit indices of additional tier 1 bonds, bank debt that is designed to absorb losses at times of financial distress for a bank.

“AT1s have been the best performing asset in European credit over the past few years,” said Manav Gupta, co-head of European credit flow trading at Goldman Sachs. “We think this TRS will be a very useful addition to the toolkit that our clients use in managing risk and taking broad-based exposure to the AT1 market.”

Monthly trading volumes of total return swaps on Markit’s indices have quadrupled over the past four years to $12bn, according to data from the leading index provider.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

The new markets have arisen as some are voicing concerns over the levels of liquidity in cash markets for bonds, and the viability of credit default swaps, another means by which investors can gain exposure to corporate debt via derivatives.

In the case of bank bonds, the development of the CDS market has not kept pace with the myriad forms of regulatory capital that have emerged since the financial crisis.

The failure in June of Banco Popular, which was sold to Santander for just €1 after its subordinated bonds were wiped out, has also galvanised interest in protection against the risk of banks collapsing. Investors who bought protection on these bonds are still yet to receive a payout months later, as the committee that rules on CDS awaits guidance from a Brussels body.

The AT1 market has grown significantly over recent years, with banks selling well over €100bn of the debt to meet regulatory requirements that limit the leverage of their balance sheets.

Sebastiano Pirro, of hedge fund Algebris, suggested the product was a good way to hedge in the nascent asset class, and would have been useful in previously challenging market conditions, such as early 2016. “The relevance of the product is that it’s not one-way traffic any more, it’s more of two-way,” he said

Others are more cynical about the product, with one corporate bond fund manager arguing that it serves little purpose for most investors. “They’re complicated, opaque and totally illiquid products where the dealer makes all the money,” he said.