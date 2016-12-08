Music labels go gaga for streaming services

After more than a decade of falling album sales and revenue losses to digital piracy, the world’s largest record companies are heralding a rosier future through a newer form of tech disruption: music streaming.

Thanks to fast growth in Spotify and Apple Music services, the recorded music industry has hit a number of milestones this year. Revenues from streaming on demand over the internet have grown strongly enough to offset declines in physical sales for all three major labels, powering Warner Music towards its highest full-year revenues in eight years. The US music industry is on track for a second consecutive year of growth for the first time since the late 1990s, before piracy and the internet corroded sales.

“If 2015 was the year that streaming came of age, 2016 is the year that it proved its worth, demonstrating that it has the potential to reinvent the recorded music business,” says Mark Mulligan, analyst at Midia Research. “In all likelihood, it will result in the global music industry’s first year of proper growth since [music file-sharing service] Napster.”

One label executive says the mood has shifted in recent months, as “a lot of people feel we’ve turned the corner”.

The optimism comes as music streaming has evolved into a two-horse race between Spotify and Apple, which both drew large customer gains this year. Apple on Wednesday said it had reached 20m subscribers, while Spotify in September said it has achieved 40m paying customers.

Amazon, Pandora and iHeartMedia introduced their own paid streaming services this year, adding to competition from Deezer, SoundCloud, Tidal and Google Play, as companies adapt to streaming as the dominant form of digital music listening.

Executives are hopeful that newcomers such as Amazon will drive the next wave of streaming adopters, beyond music aficionados. “Now that streaming is firmly established as our largest revenue source, we’re focused on finding ways to turbocharge mainstream adoption,” says Stephen Cooper, chief executive of Warner Music Group.

Warner, the third-largest music company, has embraced streaming more quickly than the rest of the industry — earlier this year, becoming the first big record label to report that streaming had become its largest source of revenue, surpassing sales of physical formats such as CDs and vinyl. Warner’s streaming revenues grew 55 per cent for the fiscal year and is approaching $1bn annually, more than double that of revenues from digital downloads, Mr Cooper says.

Last month, Universal Music Group — which leads with about a one-third share of the global recorded music market, according to the research group Ovum — reported revenues grew 4 per cent to $4bn in the 9 months to the end of September, also boosted by the spike in streaming.

Total US music revenues grew 8 per cent to $3.4bn for the first half of 2016, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, whose chief executive Cary Sherman says “we are on the cusp of a true music renaissance”.

The growth in streaming has tipped analysts at Macquarie to predict global recorded music revenues will double in the next decade, reaching $30bn by 2025.

However, music’s apparent recovery is threatened by a fierce power struggle between the industry and digital platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, which offer music for free. YouTube’s free video site has grown into the world’s biggest streaming music platform, attracting more listeners than Spotify and Apple Music combined.

The music industry has hit out at YouTube this year, arguing the Google-owned platform is exploiting copyright law to pay smaller royalties for content. YouTube shares advertising revenues from music videos with artists and labels. However, the industry has seen its cheques drop relative to streams this year, as advertising prices fell.

Pop stars ranging from Abba and Coldplay to Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga have written to the European Commission complaining that Google’s YouTube is “unfairly siphoning value” away from artists and songwriters, citing a growing “value gap” between rising music consumption — which is “exploding” — and revenue.

“The value gap undermines the rights and revenues of those who create, invest in and own music, and distorts the marketplace,” the artists wrote.

They prefer to be paid based on subscriptions, which are less vulnerable to the volatile global advertising market. YouTube this week said it had paid more than $1bn to the music industry from advertising in the past year, making a case for music to “look a lot like television, where subscriptions and advertising contribute roughly equal amounts of revenue”.

The dispute comes as the three largest music labels are negotiating new licensing deals with YouTube, although discussions have reached an impasse, according to people briefed on the negotiations.