“Summer is for brights!” exclaims Tina Michael, founder of Shoreditch Nails, whose vegan polishes are designed to be as vibrant as London life. Michael recommends “blending shades to create sunrise hues” – The Hackney, The Liverpool Street and The Mile End create “the perfect sunset gradient”.

Paris-based Manucurist also dreamt of summer skies for Sunset in its Yucatán range. The colours come in standard or “Green Flash” finishes, an alternative to gel. Other holiday-inspired bottles include Nailberry’s new Peach of my Heart, modelled on macarons, Chanel’s just-launched Le Vernis Incendiaire, and Hermès’ sunny Jaune Impérial. Harry Styles’s vegan beauty brand Pleasing has launched its Pollinators Set, a springtime palette with a biodegradable formula that’s a “tribute to the natural world”. Mix and match with Gucci’s Melinda, another plant-based polish in zesty green.

Chanel Le Vernis Incendiaire, £29 Manucurist Sunset, €14

Nailberry Peach of my Heart, £16 Shoreditch Nails The Liverpool Street, £12