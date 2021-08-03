Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

REPEAT: Have you ever dreamt of starting your own business? It might sound more fulfilling — but being an employee has some perks you might miss. 33-year old Rhiannon set up her first business three years ago, offering virtual PA services. Even though she’s making a profit, Rhiannon is struggling to find a mortgage lender who will help her buy a property. Plus, she’s unsure about whether to leave her savings in cash — or risk tying them up inside a pension. Expert help is on hand from Holly Mackay, founder of Boring Money and mortgage broker Will Rhind from Habito.





