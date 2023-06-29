Gideon talks to Edward Lucas, author and senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, about the stability of Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia. With his weaknesses exposed by the Prigozhin rebellion, how will rival centres of power respond? Clip: BBC

More on this topic:

The revolution will now be TikToked

A huge humiliation’: failed Russian putsch exposes deep flaws in Putin’s regime

Ukraine says ‘main event’ in counteroffensive still to come

Wagner’s future in Africa in question after Russian mutiny

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com