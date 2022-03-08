Why music matters

FT SeriesWhy music mattersThe power of a rousing song – from self-discovery to self-care© Alamy | A scene from Les Choristes (2004)Live and kicking: 10 of London’s top music venuesThe capital’s best places to match the tunes and vibe you’re in the mood for, from intimate subterranean spaces to a stadium — and everywhere in betweenMusic is the key to being humanFrom bone flutes to electronica, Mozart to Stormzy: Nicholas Kenyon and Michael Spitzer take two anthropological journeys into soundMax Richter – musician of the momentThe world’s most-streamed ‘classical’ composer invites us to his new ‘art farm’ in the Oxfordshire woodsWhat learning to waltz taught me‘I need an interest, one that doesn’t involve alcohol or eating or reading or television — something that exists just for itself’The singing ape: how music made us humanWhat our deep history tells us about the origins of music — and its role in the success of Homo sapiensJohn Adams at 75: ‘Creating music is all about self-discovery’The Californian composer marks his milestone birthday with a Shakespearean turn in his new opera ‘Antony and Cleopatra’Good vibrations: can music ease us through anxious times?We know instinctively that songs can make us feel better — and scientific research proves itHow to harness music to fight dementiaBrain’s ‘musical memory’ can escape the ravages of Alzheimer’s