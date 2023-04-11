In the UK, more women are being appointed to boards, but not so often to other leadership roles in large companies. Meanwhile, wage growth for women in the US appears to have stalled and progress on closing the gender pay gap has seen little change over the past 20 years. Latest data also show that about 80 per cent of UK employers pay men more than women on average in their organisation. Host Isabel Berwick combs through the latest data and asks what needs to change, with the FT’s labour and equality correspondent Taylor Nicole Rogers and columnist Pilita Clark.

Want more?

Women struggle to close America’s gender pay gap

Nearly 80% of UK employers pay men more than women

FT subscriber? Sign up for the weekly Working It newsletter with one click here. We cover all things workplace and management — plus exclusive reporting on trends, tips and what’s coming next.

We'd love to hear from you. What do you like (or not)? What topics should we tackle? Email the team at workingit@ft.com or Isabel directly at isabel.berwick@ft.com. Follow Isabel on LinkedIn

Subscribe to Working It wherever you get your podcasts — and do leave us a review!

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Produced by Audrey Tinline and Lulu Smyth. Executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer is Jake Fielding.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com