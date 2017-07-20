Daily briefing: May reassures business, Trump-Russia probe expands and Detroit riots at 50

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Test your knowledge of this week's news with the FirstFT quiz.

Theresa May promised business leaders that she will not let companies fall over a Brexit “cliff edge” amid warnings that the City of London could haemorrhage jobs unless she delivers clarity on her exit strategy soon. Mrs May told the first meeting of a new Downing Street business council that she aimed to negotiate a transition deal — or what she calls an “implementation phase” — to smooth the exit process after Britain formally leaves the EU in March 2019.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has said that it is “vital” the UK sets out a detailed position on its exit bill from the bloc if talks are to advance and warned there “remains a fundamental split” on how to guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in Britain when it leaves. Speaking to reporters alongside David Davis, the UK Brexit minister, Michel Barnier said “a clarification of the UK position is vital” on the bill “which is inseparable from other exit issues”. An agreement on the amount the UK must pay, which the EU estimates at as much as €100bn, “will not come through incremental steps”, he added.

Meanwhile, Paris is insisting that the UK pay its Brexit bill of as much as €100bn. (FT, Bloomberg)

In the news

Russia probe expands to Trump business transactions

Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Trump-Russia ties, is reportedly “examining a broad range of transactions involving Trump’s businesses as well as those of his associates”. The report comes the day after Mr Trump told the New York Times in a wide-ranging interview that it would be a “violation” for Mr Mueller to probe his family’s finances beyond any relationship to Russia. He also issued an extraordinary rebuke of his attorney-general, Jeff Sessions, who nonetheless said he planned to stay in his job. In other Russia news, the US Treasury has accused ExxonMobil of behaving with “reckless disregard” for violating Russian sanctions while Rex Tillerson, now US secretary of state, was chief executive in 2014. (Bloomberg, NYT, FT)

SoftBank’s vision

Masayoshi Son, head of the Japanese holding company, says he sees a future where everyone and everything is connected to the internet, traffic accidents don’t happen and robots are smarter than humans — and that this is a good thing. Ahead of his speech in Tokyo, the company announced almost half a billion dollars worth of tech investments in a diverse group of companies ranging from robotics to farming, as it begins to deploy its $93bn Vision Fund. (NAR, FT)

US card groups to seek Chinese licenses

American Express, MasterCard and Visa are reportedly preparing to submit license requests to China within months — though the long wait for the US companies to tap into the giant economy is unlikely to end soon. It could take a further two years for the companies to clear regulatory hurdles. (Reuters)

Euro hits 2-year high despite dovish ECB

The currency spiked to its highest levels in nearly two years despite an effort by Mario Draghi to convince investors he was in no rush to rein in the European Central Bank’s €60bn-per-month economic stimulus programme. (FT)

Hedge funders prepare huge tax cheques

Steve Cohen, David Einhorn, Daniel Loeb and many other billionaire finance titans are getting ready to cut the US taxman cheques of over $100m because of the closure of an overseas tax loophole. Total payments from all managers could top $100bn, according to some tax specialists. (WSJ)

US and China talk trade

The US ramped up talks with China on its trade deficit and steel imports. The intensified deliberations are part of the “Comprehensive Economic Dialogue” between Donald Trump’s team and their Chinese counterparts in Washington this week. Wednesday’s talks were “quite tough”, one insider said, especially after the US was criticised for being outplayed by Beijing earlier this year. (FT)

Dark web crackdown

A US and European-led global cyber crime investigation shut down two illegal marketplaces of the so-called dark web that conducted transactions worth tens of millions of dollars a month in recreational drugs, stolen credit card numbers and weapons. (FT)

India’s poultry superbugs

The country’s rapidly expanding poultry industry has become a breeding ground for antibiotic-resistant superbugs that pose one of humanity’s most serious health threats, researchers have found. The report comes amid growing international alarm over the spread of drug-resistant superbugs, which the World Health Organization has warned threaten to exact a devastating human and economic toll. (FT)

Turkey not safe for Germans?

A diplomatic crisis between Ankara and Berlin has intensified after a German human rights activist was arrested in Turkey and charged with supporting a terrorist organisation. Foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said it was no longer safe for German citizens to travel to the country. “We have to be clearer than before, so the authorities in Ankara understand that their policies are not without consequences.” (FT)



Planet Plastic

More than 9bn tons of plastic has been produced since 1950, and the vast majority of it is still around according to a new US study. It’s as heavy as 25,000 Empire State Buildings in New York, or 1bn elephants, and there’s more than a tonne for every human on earth. (WaPo, BBC)

The day ahead

Poland’s controversial court law

The country’s Senate could vote as soon as Friday on a Supreme Court reform bill that opponents say will undermine the rule of law and which has drawn warnings from the second-in-command of the European Commission that the bloc was very close to asking other member countries to issue a formal warning against Poland. (FT)

What we’re reading

Detroit 50 years on

It was the riot that helped change US race relations forever. And yet America is arguably more divided along racial lines now than at any time since 12th Street went up in smoke. The FT’s Patti Waldmeir goes back to her hometown to see what has — and has not — changed. (FT)

Usain Bolt’s uneven stride

Does the world’s fastest man stay ahead of the pack because of an uneven stride that upends conventional wisdom? (NYT)

Hello Kitty maker goes anti-capitalist

Hello Kitty once represented the height of consumer culture. Now the Japanese consumer goods brand Sanrio, which debuted the catlike cartoon with infantile feminine charm in 1974, has a new character. Aggretsuko “is a symbol and expression of the pent-up stress and irritation that is rife in the world today”. Oh, and she chugs beers and performs death metal karaoke. (NYT)

Isis digs in for guerrilla war

As Iraqi forces reclaim the city of Mosul from members of the jihadi group, military commanders say the group has shifted its tactics. They are bracing themselves for a devastating insurgency similar to one fought by al-Qaeda after the 2003 US-led invasion. “I believe we have tougher days coming,” said one. (Reuters)

Canada’s untouchables

The country’s spy service has been described as a “rat hole” by its own members. Andrew Mitrovica, an investigative journalist who has covered the service for years, tells of a seemingly untouchable institution running amok in a country famous for its tolerance. A recent $35m lawsuit brought by five (anonymous) intelligence officers and analysts alleges that the service is “a cesspool of Islamophobia, homophobia, sexism and racism”. (AlJazeera)

Video of the day

Does the Fed chair need an economics background?

How important is it to have an economics background to run the Federal Reserve? The FT’s US economics editor Sam Fleming talks to several leading economists on whether being versed in the theory is a basic requirement for a Fed chair. (FT)