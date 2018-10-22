Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

SoftBank shares took a hit after agents of Saudi Arabia, its main funder, were accused of carrying out the gruesome murder of a Saudi journalist in Turkey. Malcolm Moore discusses what this means for the Japanese technology company with Kana Inagaki and Arash Massoudi.


Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Malcolm Moore, technology news editor, Kana Inagaki, Toyko correspondent and Arash Massoudi, corporate finance editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

