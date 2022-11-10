How the Ukraine war reshaped US alliances
Thomas Wright, director of strategic planning at the National Security Council in the Biden White House, tells Gideon how the war in Ukraine changed US thinking about the need for broader alliances.
Clips: The White House, Channel 4 News
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner
