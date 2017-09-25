Germany’s ‘Jamaica’ option an arduous route for coalition hopefuls

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

And then there was one.

Angela Merkel started her election campaign hoping for a wealth of options for forming a coalition government — from a repeat of the grand coalition with the Social Democrats to alliances with either the centrist Free Democrats (FDP) or the Green party. After Sunday night, the chancellor’s dance card contains just one name: Jamaica.

The name for a three-way combination between Ms Merkel’s conservative CDU/CSU bloc, the FDP and the Greens derives from the political parties’ black, yellow and green colours, those of the Caribbean island’s flag. But it could just as well describe the exotic nature of a political alliance that would bring together Green eco-warriors, free market champions within the FDP, the staunchly conservative Christian Social Union from Bavaria and a veteran Christian Democrat chancellor humbled by the CDU’s worst election result since 1949.

Germany — and Europe — would be wise to prepare for months of wrangling, even if the pressure to succeed is already building.

“It will be hard and it will get hairy. But in the end there is no alternative. Citizens would not understand if at the end of the day there is no coalition,” said Volker Kronenberg, professor of politics at Bonn university.

The potential pitfalls are as plentiful as they are evident. From climate change and the future of the car industry to eurozone reform and energy policy, from Germany’s approach to the refugee crisis to the country’s stance towards Russia, the parties have long adopted wildly contrasting positions. And while the CDU and CSU have traditionally formed a joint group in parliament, they do not always see eye to eye, meaning the forthcoming talks will often pit not three but four parties against one another.

The Bavarians are licking their wounds after a poor result on Sunday, and looking ahead nervously to next year’s regional election. On core issues such as refugee policy and migration, CSU leaders will want to drive a hard bargain and defend their right flank against the Alternative for Germany.

For all their previous doubts, the Greens seem determined to give Jamaica a try. Emboldened by a better than expected result, party leaders on Monday placed notable emphasis on the need to form a stable government and their sense of duty. “The key word is responsibility. We are deeply aware of our own responsibility,” said Cem Ozdemir, one of the Greens’ co-leaders.

The FDP, in contrast, is likely to approach coalition talks in a more hesitant fashion. The Free Democrats have not forgotten their experience in 2013, when voters booted them out after four years as junior partner in a Merkel-led government.

“We know what awaits us,” a party functionary noted grimly at the FDP election night celebration in Berlin. “A coalition with the CDU would have been difficult enough. Bringing the Greens into it makes it even harder.”

Policymakers in Brussels and Paris will be particularly concerned about the FDP’s voice in the forthcoming debate over reforming the eurozone. Christian Lindner, the party’s chief, has repeatedly ruled out a substantial new eurozone fund, an idea likely to be at the centre of France’s reform plan.

On Sunday night, with most votes counted and the party’s return to the Bundestag assured, he still declined to moderate his language. “A [eurozone] budget from which money would flow to France to finance state consumption or to Italy to compensate for the economic policy failure of [Silvio] Berlusconi is unthinkable,” Mr Lindner said.

On Monday, however, Mr Lindner and other party chiefs were careful not to sound too demanding, stressing the need for a strong France and for trust between the prospective allies in Berlin.

“[Building a coalition] is not just about substance, it is also about atmospherics. It would therefore be wrong to poison the atmosphere,” said Nicola Beer, the FDP general secretary, when asked to explain her party’s differences with the Greens.

FDP and Green leaders were also keen to highlight areas of agreement. Both parties want to reform the education system, invest in fibre-optic cables, strengthen citizens’ rights and introduce an immigration law that would make it easier for skilled migrants to enter and work in Germany. Here, as on issues such as internal security and refugees, the CSU is certain to be the bigger obstacle.

“Issues such as climate change, the environment, energy and transport policy will all be difficult. The Greens want to push for a phase-out of the internal combustion engine and for closing coal-fired power plants. The FDP says: Not so fast. They are on the side of less regulation and lower taxes,” said Prof Kronenberg.

Working through these differences will take time, possibly more than the three months it took in 2013 to get a new government under way. But judging by the measured words and conciliatory gestures the day after the election, the parties are more than willing to try.

“At the end of the day, all sides should be able to compromise,” Prof Kronenberg said. “None has placed hurdles that are so high that agreement is impossible.”