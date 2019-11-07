FT premium subscribers can click here to receive Trade Secrets by email

Hello from London, where I'm briefly stopping over on a Trade Secrets creative project, the results of which will be shared with you all in due course. The general election campaign here is now fully under way, and thanks to Brexit looming over everything, trade unusually is a major issue in British politics. It's like the repeal of the Corn Laws all over again. We examine one of the hyperbolic claims about the National Health Service (yes, another one) in today's "Tall tales of trade" below.

We also look at how Brussels has scored a solid if unspectacular win by getting China to sign up to a list of protected food and drink names. It’s not as spectacular as the negotiations over the US-China trade war, but it’s something. Our chart of the day looks at how the trade downturn has spread to US neighbours this year.

Not for all the tea in China

Food names such as Roquefort cheese could become the exclusive property of their indigenous local producers under the Geographical Indications deal © AP

The Roquefort creameries are falling silent all over China, their workers thrown into the street jobless and demoralised. Likewise the Middle Kingdom’s ouzo distilleries are sadly shutting their doors after their last bottle comes off the production line. Meanwhile, the lapsang souchong tea-growers of Europe are contemplating a bleak future, the lush green hillsides reclaimed by weeds.

It’s not a hugely convincing scenario, is it? This, in theory, is what will happen when the Geographical Indications agreement signed on Wednesday by China and the EU goes into practice, and the above-mentioned food names become the exclusive property of their indigenous local producers.

In practice, there isn’t much copying of names between the two. There is some “feta” and “Gorgonzola” sold in China by American and Australian producers, but nothing you’d go to trade war over. Most of the 100 or so Chinese food and drink names now protected in Europe aren’t anything most Europeans would recognise, mainly sold in Chinese supermarkets to Chinese customers.

So why bother with the years of talks that have led here? Why is Emmanuel Macron so eager to muscle in on the announcement of a deal he had nothing to do with negotiating?

From the Chinese point of view, it’s an interesting way of importing credibility. For the EU, it’s another step in exporting its supposed values around the world — and, as a bonus, annoying the Americans.

This kind of agreement is unusual for China, which doesn’t like being told what to do by foreigners in its domestic market. Separate negotiations with the EU over a bilateral investment treaty to open some sectors to competition have been moving slowly.

But EU officials reckon they have divined a self-interested Chinese motive. China has been hit by multiple food scandals, the most notorious being the 2008 episode of melamine in baby formula that poisoned 300,000 babies and killed six.

By signing a GI deal with the EU, so the theory goes, and thereby subjecting itself to European monitoring, China will import credibility from a trading partner known for its high food standards (we’ll ignore that unpleasant business with the horsemeat, or the toxic egg affair, or the EU’s own baby milk scandal in France).

The EU’s Mercosur deal makes access to the bloc's markets for Brazil’s egg industry contingent on meeting its 'happy hens' directive on the welfare of egg-laying chickens © Getty

If this is true, or at least if that narrative takes hold, EU trade officials will be exceedingly pleased. Their push for GIs, which started as something of an afterthought, has now become a key part of the EU’s trade negotiating strategy. The drive to stop Australian companies producing anything called “feta” will be a battleground in the talks over the bilateral deal between Brussels and Canberra, for example. It is also useful for domestic political management: exporters of protected food names are concentrated in those traditional malcontents in trade policy, France and Italy.

Focusing on GIs also helps construct an image of Europe as an exporter of top-quality, high value-added products produced to tough environmental and animal welfare standards, as opposed to cheap commoditised food from the US. The EU’s Mercosur deal, for example, makes access to the EU markets for Brazil’s egg industry contingent on meeting its “happy hens” directive on the welfare of egg-laying chickens. That’s the first time an EU agricultural directive has explicitly been written into a preferential trade deal.

European officials have been surprised how little counter-lobbying China and other EU trade deal partners have received over GIs from the US, which regards the practice as an unjustified barrier to competition. Perhaps Washington has just given up and recognised that it has lost this one.

In any case, a deal that extends a cherished principle to the second-biggest economy on earth is a solid win for Brussels, even if the immediate commercial bounty is less than cornucopian.

Charted waters

Today’s chart shows how the trade war has hit not just the US but its neighbours too: only Argentina and Mexico saw a rise in exports in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

Tall tales of trade

The UK's Labour party has claimed that a US-UK trade deal favoured by the Conservatives would cost the NHS £500m a week © Getty

What’s the tall tale?

Truth is the first casualty of a British general election campaign. This week the Labour party claimed that a US-UK trade deal favoured by the Conservatives would cost the National Health Service £500m a week.

(For non-Brits: the NHS is famously known as Britain’s secular religion. If this accusation sticks, Boris Johnson might as well have done with it and admit he kicks kittens for recreation.)

The basis of the claim was that if pharmaceutical prices — kept low by the NHS’s vast purchasing power — rose to US levels, its drugs bill would increase by 150 per cent. Arithmetically that may be true. But in no trade deal has the US received or demanded this kind of increase.

Why is it wrong?

Like most of these tall tales, there’s an element of truth. The standard US demand in trade deals is for public drug procurement to be based on “competitive market-derived prices” and to improve transparency — the latter meaning opening up the process to the pharmaceutical industry’s lobbyists. The US will undoubtedly press for substantially higher prices, and such provisions would undoubtedly be a bad deal for the NHS. But a 150 per cent increase? Given the NHS’s purchasing power, that’s very unlikely.

