Donald Trump urges China to investigate former US vice president Joe Biden and the FT’s Washington bureau chief Demetri Sevastopulo explains how Mr Biden is handling the Ukrainegate fallout. Plus, the UK and the US agree to a deal where police and intelligence agencies are to be given expedited access to the electronic communications of terror and crime suspects, and PayPal is on the verge of quitting Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project.

