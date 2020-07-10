Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US and European banks in Hong Kong are conducting emergency audits of their clients to identify officials and corporates that could face possible US sanctions over the new national security law, the FT reports that Wirecard executive Jan Marsalek touted secret documents about the use of a Russian chemical weapon in the UK as he bragged of ties to intelligence services to ingratiate himself with London traders, and coronavirus has spurred a global bicycle shortage. Plus, the FT’s consumer industries reporter Patricia Nilsson will explain how allegations of worker mistreatment brought on an investigation of online retailer Boohoo.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.