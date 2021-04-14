Elsewhere on Wednesday,

-- Fully autonomous vehicles are still about 10 years away.

-- The rise and fall of Canary Wharf.

-- Using the cloak of woke as a disguise for sinister ops.

-- An America without god?

-- Playing Tiger investing games.

-- How Kati Kariko helped shield the world from the coronavirus.

-- Mexico’s war on obesity.

-- Is the future of work a Ponzi scheme?

-- The SEC on SPACs.

-- Bari Weiss publishes the thoughts of a teacher.

-- Journalists’ brains.

-- Are regulated cryptocurrencies an oxymoron?

-- The media’s real and imagined Substack problems.

-- The ride-hail utopia that got stuck in traffic.