This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Employment and unemployment, government failure, demand-side policies, possible macroeconomic objectives

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Cost of polluting in EU soars as carbon price hits record €50

Define ‘unemployment rate’

Identify one possible reason for the recorded higher unemployment rate in the US labour market, even while it is creating a larger number of jobs

Explain the consequences of disproportionate government unemployment benefits for both job seekers and employers

Evaluate the opportunity for the US government to reduce government monetary policy support, towards full employment and 2% inflation rate targets

Luca Scappini, Stepney Green Maths, Computing and Science College



