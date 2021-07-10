Jump to comments section Print this page

  • Employment and unemployment, government failure, demand-side policies, possible macroeconomic objectives

Cost of polluting in EU soars as carbon price hits record €50

  • Define ‘unemployment rate’

  • Identify one possible reason for the recorded higher unemployment rate in the US labour market, even while it is creating a larger number of jobs

  • Explain the consequences of disproportionate government unemployment benefits for both job seekers and employers

  • Evaluate the opportunity for the US government to reduce government monetary policy support, towards full employment and 2% inflation rate targets

Luca Scappini, Stepney Green Maths, Computing and Science College


