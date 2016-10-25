Apple eyes Christmas growth, American wins Man Booker prize and Central Asia’s shared dilemma

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Apple is forecasting a return to revenue growth in the run-up to Christmas, after reporting its first decline in annual revenues for more than a decade.

The tech group reported a 9 per cent decline in sales in the three months to September 24, and sold 45.5m iPhones in the period, down 5 per cent on a year ago. However, revenues from services increased 24 per cent to $6.3bn, making it Apple’s largest source of income after the iPhone amid another sluggish performance by the Mac and iPad. (FT)

In the news

Renewables beat coal Renewables have overtaken coal as the world’s largest source of power capacity and the sector is growing far faster than anyone thought, according to the International Energy Agency, with half a million solar panels installed every day last year. (FT)

Heathrow secures government backing for third runway The west London airport plans to expand its capacity after more than a decade of delays and indecision, but its development faces stiff opposition. (FT)

Man Booker prize won by American for first time Paul Beatty was announced as the winner for his satirical novel The Sellout, a piercing tale about race relations in the US. (FT)

Hillary Clinton capturing hearts of young voters The democratic presidential candidate has reversed her early struggles with youth voters and is now on track to do about as well as Barack Obama did in 2012, a stunning turnround. (Vox)

Abe to welcome 15 leaders in autumn Japan is going on a diplomacy spree with the leaders of 15 countries set to have visited the country in the final four months of the year. (NAR)

It’s a big day for

GlaxoSmithKline The pharmaceutical group, which is entering its final days under the stewardship of chief executive Sir Andrew Witty, will report third-quarter earnings.

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

Food for thought

Demographics and markets Many economists now agree that the steady ageing of western populations over the past few decades has contributed to historically low interest rates. How will the world deal with low yields and low growth? (FT)

DNA: the future of data storage? How a synthetic version of our genetic code could become the world’s most efficient hard drive. (WSJ)

Central Asia’s shared dilemma A complex network of power and water supplies, established during Soviet times, is no longer working and is causing unrest in the five central Asian states of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. (BBC Magazine)

Sluggish global trade growth is here to stay Political obstacles to big new liberalising trade agreements have risen higher, whether its within the World Trade Organisation or plurilateral deals such as TPP or TTIP, writes Martin Wolf. (FT)

Illinois: Democrats’ path to Senate control The Democratic party needs to win at least four of the 24 Republican-held seats up for re-election to win back the majority in the Senate. Victory in Illinois, a historically blue state, is one of the party’s better prospects. (FT)

Video of the day

Choppy currencies and lower oil prices The dollar showed signs that the currency’s October rally may be starting to come to an end, as oil prices continued to flirt with a drop below $50 a barrel, reports the FT’s Joe Rennison. (FT)