The Financial Times is launching its 10th annual Women in Business essay competition, in partnership with the 30% Club and Henley Business School. The prize is a fully funded place on Henley’s part-time Executive MBA programme, with the winner announced in the FT in the autumn.

The competition is open to women and men who have relevant experience. Entrants should answer this question in no more than 800 words: ‘Would efforts to tackle climate change benefit from more women taking the lead?’

Last year’s winning essay answered the question: “The number of women on the boards of top companies overall remains far below 50 per cent, and few make it to CEO. How can organisations, policymakers and individuals encourage greater female participation at the top?” An edited version of the essay by Marta Garcia was published on FT.com.

Entries for the 2022 essay contest should be sent to mba@henley.ac.uk by 5pm, May 23 2022. Information, terms and conditions can be found at: hly.ac/wil2022