Dozens are dead and thousands injured after an explosion rocked Beirut, an income hit at Disney’s theme park has caused a knock on the company’s profits in the latest quarter, and an exchange traded fund holds more gold than some central banks. Plus, the FT’s Tabby Kinder explains why the UK tax authority, HM Revenue & Customs, is going after General Electric on fraud allegations.
Beirut rocked by massive explosion
https://www.ft.com/content/efb1426f-a80f-4b38-99c1-67a7a0823c4a
ETF becomes one of world’s biggest gold owners as investors flock in
ft.com/content/5316a714-6aa9-4919-ab29-96fab47cf2d4
Disney plans a digital debut for ‘Mulan’
https://www.ft.com/content/e39b07a9-edde-4dd3-9356-31bb11cd39e2
Why the UK tax authority is accusing General Electric of a $1bn fraud https://www.ft.com/content/02a6fa1b-8b62-4e1e-9100-fe620c8ec96c
