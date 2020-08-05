Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Dozens are dead and thousands injured after an explosion rocked Beirut, an income hit at Disney’s theme park has caused a knock on the company’s profits in the latest quarter, and an exchange traded fund holds more gold than some central banks. Plus, the FT’s Tabby Kinder explains why the UK tax authority, HM Revenue & Customs, is going after General Electric on fraud allegations.





Beirut rocked by massive explosion

https://www.ft.com/content/efb1426f-a80f-4b38-99c1-67a7a0823c4a





ETF becomes one of world’s biggest gold owners as investors flock in

ft.com/content/5316a714-6aa9-4919-ab29-96fab47cf2d4





Disney plans a digital debut for ‘Mulan’

https://www.ft.com/content/e39b07a9-edde-4dd3-9356-31bb11cd39e2





Why the UK tax authority is accusing General Electric of a $1bn fraud https://www.ft.com/content/02a6fa1b-8b62-4e1e-9100-fe620c8ec96c

