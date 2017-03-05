Massive open online courses go beyond business basics

FT Mooc Tracker lists more than 400 courses at ft.com/mooc.

Digital Accessibility: Enabling Participation in the Information Society (FutureLearn)

The course shows how technologies, documents and websites can be developed to be accessible for users with disabilities. Employers learn how such inclusive technologies can increase the market for products and services. There were 3,000 enrolments when the course was launched in 2016. A second run started this February and the Mooc currently has more than 3,600 students.

Time commitment Five weeks with a workload of three hours a week.

Certification Students can obtain a certificate of achievement for £59 plus delivery. They must complete at least 90 per cent of course tasks and attempt all test questions, achieving a total score of more than 70 per cent. There is a single online test at the end of the course.

Essential Tools for the Low Carbon Economy (edX)

Students play the role of employees in a fictional company and are scored on how effectively they limit the carbon dioxide emissions of the business while ensuring it is financially viable.

Enrolments have exceeded 1,300 since the course was launched last month. From May the course will be self-paced, giving students greater flexibility.

Time commitment Five weeks with a workload of two to three hours a week.

Certification Students can obtain an optional verified certificate for $99 if they achieve a pass mark of 70 per cent across all assessments.

Mindfulness for Wellbeing and Peak Performance (FutureLearn)

This Mooc is based on the idea that everyone can benefit from mindfulness — a practice involving focusing on the present — in both their professional and their personal lives. The course comprises a series of training exercises intended to promote awareness, relaxation, wellbeing and improved performance. Since its launch in 2015, it has attracted 190,000 learners. The Mooc ran three times in 2016, with a total of 110,000 enrolments. The next course begins on May 15.

Time commitment Six weeks with a workload of three hours a week.

Certification Students must complete at least 90 per cent of course tasks to receive a certificate of achievement costing £49 plus delivery. There are no exams to obtain the certificate.

The 3D Printing Revolution (Coursera)

The ability to create objects using a printer is potentially revolutionary for many sectors. This Mooc explores what the impact of the technology might be and teaches students how to print and customise 3D designs. The course has attracted nearly 10,700 enrolments since its first run in 2016.

Time commitment Two weeks with a workload of three to four hours a week. Assignments can be completed in one month or less.

Certification To earn a certificate, learners pay a monthly fee of $49 and must complete the course in 180 days from the payment date and gain a mark of at least 70 per cent on all graded assignments.

Understanding Venture Capitalists: How to Get Money for Your Start-Up (edX)

One of the biggest hurdles facing would-be entrepreneurs is how to secure funds to launch their business. The Mooc provides tips from business founders and venture capitalists to help entrepreneurs develop their negotiation skills and learn what happens when a venture capitalist comes on board. There were 14,949 enrolments in the first run from January 2016.

Time commitment Six weeks with a workload of four to five hours a week.

Certification Learners can obtain an optional verified certificate for $99 if they gain a minimum pass mark of 80 per cent across all recap questions and an online exam.