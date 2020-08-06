Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US lawmakers have launched an investigation into a $765m loan by the US government to Eastman Kodak, and two companies, Zynga and Etsy, reported strong quarterly earnings amid the pandemic. Plus, the FT’s Washington correspondent, Lauren Fedor, has some updates on how the campaign of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is doing.





House Democrats probe $765m government loan to Kodak

ft.com/content/e4ab02ba-f8f7-4ca9-b881-9400ee612e18?





Zynga earnings boosted by lockdown gaming habits

https://www.ft.com/content/dfee19e3-1084-4d53-b522-99b6595281e7?





Joe Biden aims to outspend Donald Trump on TV ads ahead of US election

https://www.ft.com/content/012896c0-71ee-4081-a3a5-8b1ca864b214





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.