Mark Carney lectures Theresa May on Brexit at BoE conference

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney lectured Theresa May on Thursday, telling the UK prime minister that her plans for Brexit would lead to weaker real income growth and there was nothing the central bank could do to mitigate the pain.

With Mrs May sitting directly in front of him at a conference marking 20 years of BoE independence, Mr Carney said the central bank could only smooth the economic cycle rather than boost prosperity.

“It cannot deliver lasting prosperity and it cannot solve broader societal challenges,” Mr Carney said. “Monetary policy cannot prevent the weaker real income growth likely to accompany the transition to new trading arrangements with the EU.”

Mrs May did not comment directly on the governor’s warnings. In her public remarks at the conference immediately after Mr Carney’s speech, Mrs May praised free markets, and insisted that with her plans for a “deep and special relationship” with the EU after Brexit, there were “good reasons to be ambitious and optimistic about what lies ahead”.

The prime minister was an economist at the BoE in the late 1970s and early 1980s, shortly after she graduated from university — and well before the bank was granted operational independence to set interest rates in May 1997.

Mrs May and Mr Carney both agreed on Thursday that granting independence to the central bank had been a success. But the governor wanted to highlight the limits of the BoE’s abilities in his remarks.

“While carefully circumscribed independence is highly effective in delivering price and financial stability, it cannot deliver lasting prosperity and it cannot solve broader societal challenge,” he said.

© Bloomberg

He added that while the BoE was in a position to prevent banks going bust in another financial crisis, it could not improve Britain’s longer-term economic prospects or mitigate the damage from Brexit, which he thinks will hit economic growth rates in the future, as some business links to Europe become obsolete.

While carefully circumscribed independence is highly effective in delivering price and financial stability, it cannot deliver lasting prosperity and it cannot solve broader societal challenge

Saying too many people confused “independence with omnipotence”, Mr Carney added that the “biggest determinants of the UK’s medium-term prosperity will be the country’s new relationship with the EU and the reforms it catalyses”.

“Most of the necessary adjustments are real in nature and therefore not in the gift of central bankers,” he said. “The bank will do everything it can to support adjustment consistent with its statutory obligations. We will continue to assess and express our independent assessment of the risks associated with Brexit.”

Answering questions after her speech, Mrs May refused to say that any transition period after Brexit was likely to be longer than two years, but again raised the prospect that it would be shorter for some sectors of the economy.

She also used the opportunity to criticise US aircraft maker Boeing, and made veiled threats of trade retaliation if the US places high tariffs on its imports of passenger jets from Bombardier. The Montreal-based company employs around 4,500 people in Northern Ireland.

Mrs May said Boeing’s behaviour was “not the sort of behaviour we expect from a long-term partner”, adding her government would support free trade and oppose protectionism in all its forms.