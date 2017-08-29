Challenger bank backed by council up and running

A new bank backed by Warrington Borough council, former Conservative party treasurer David Rowland and US financiers has opened its doors to customers, offering secured mortgages to small UK business owners.

Redwood Bank, which has offices in Letchworth and Warrington, will focus on providing savings and mortgages to SMEs predominantly in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, as well as in the north-east of England.

The bank is wholly owned by Redwood Financial Partners, a company controlled by Mr Rowland and his son Jonathan, who is co-founder of the bank. The company is also backed by a number of US financiers including Rick Gerson, who founded hedge fund Falcon Edge, and David Bonderman, co-founder of private investment group TPG.

Jonathan Rowland shot to prominence in 1999 when he floated his company Jellyworks, an internet incubator. However, it emerged that Jellyworks had less than £1m in cash left seven months after the float, and was sold to Shore Capital for just £60m.

He said last year that the uncertainty caused by the Brexit vote would continue to restrict appetite among the mainstream banks to engage in commercial property lending, opening up an opportunity to address the widening funding gap.

Warrington council has a 33 per cent stake in the bank, and has approved an investment of £30m in Redwood as part of its capital funding.

Redwood is the latest in a series of new banks to launch in the past couple of years, following in the wake of OakNorth, Monzo, Starling and Atom.

Gary Wilkinson, co-founder and chief executive of Redwood, said: “As many traditional banks are hampered by poor lending practices from their past and their legacy systems, we are perfectly positioned to help British SMEs take advantage of property opportunities by offering a highly tailored service for clients that is built around our very experienced regional managers.”