Corporate America is reviewing its political donations after the attack on the US Capitol

U-S corporations are reviewing their political donations after the attack on the Capitol building, and research has found the huge global cyber espionage campaign discovered last month was carried out using tools similar to those developed by known Russian hacking group, Turla. Plus, the FT’s Turkey correspondent, Laura Pitel, explains how Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s aggressive foreign policy moves have left Ankara isolated from the west. 


Corporate American pulls political donations after assault on Capitol 

SolarWinds cyber attack linked to tools used by Russian hacking group

Erdogan’s great game: Soldiers, spies and Turkey’s quest for power

