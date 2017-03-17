George Osborne joins short list of serving MP journalists

Journalism has long been a career of choice for many would-be politicians in the UK. Conversely former ministers have sometimes taken up their pens again once exiled to the backbenches.

But George Osborne, the former chancellor who on Friday became editor of London’s Evening Standard newspaper, is one of a very small group of serving MPs to edit or run prominent publications.

A handful have combined the two professions:

William Aitken, the first Baron of Beaverbrook (1879-1964), became an MP shortly after arriving in the UK from Canada and remained in parliament from 1910 until 1916. He secretly built up a stake in the Daily Express and took control of The Globe, a London evening paper. Lord Beaverbrook received his peerage in 1917 and held various cabinet posts during both the first and second world war.

Boris Johnson was editor of the Spectator between 1999 and 2005. Two years after his appointment, he was elected MP for Henley, a seat he held for seven years until 2008. His move into politics did not halt his career in journalism, remaining as a columnist for the Daily Telegraph. He relinquished his seat in parliament after becoming mayor of London in 2008, serving two terms until 2016. Mr Johnson returned to parliament as MP for Uxbridge in the 2015 election and was appointed foreign secretary in Theresa May’s government in June 2016, at which point he quit writing for the Telegraph.

Richard Crossman (1907-1974) served as cabinet minister in Harold Wilson’s Labour government from 1963 to 1970 before becoming editor of the New Statesman for two years when Labour were in opposition. He stood down as a member of Labour’s front bench on his appointment as editor, but remained an MP throughout his period in charge.

Brendan Bracken, once chief executive of the Financial Times, was also minister of information under Winston Churchill

Brendan Bracken (1901-1958) was chief executive of the Financial Times’s predecessor publication The Financial News from 1928 to 1941. He was elected an MP in 1929 and served as minister of information in Churchill’s wartime cabinet. He later went on to chair the FT group.

John Walter (1776-1847) was proprietor of The Times from 1803 until late in life. He was also his own editor in the early years, and served as an MP for 10 years until 1842.

Some prominent figures kept the two professions separate:

Bill Deedes (1913-2007) was a journalist who became MP for Ashford in 1950 and served as a cabinet minister under Harold Macmillan for two years from 1962. After quitting his ministerial post, he returned to the Daily Telegraph, eventually standing down as an MP the same year he became editor of the paper. He had worked for the Telegraph and one of its precursors, the Morning Post, since the 1930s. He eventually stepped down as editor in 1986 when he became a life peer.

Kennedy Jones (1865-1921) briefly owned the Evening News and continued editing it after selling it in 1894 to publishing magnate Alfred Harmsworth, who later became Lord Northcliffe. The Evening News eventually merged with the Evening Standard in 1980. He was best known as Harmsworth’s business manager and was instrumental in launching the Daily Mail and for negotiating the purchase of The Times in 1908. He switched to politics and was elected as a Unionist MP for Hornsey, in what is now north London, in 1916.

Esmond Cecil Harmsworth (1898-1978), second Viscount Rothermere and nephew of Alfred Harmsworth, was an MP from 1919 until 1929. He ran his family-owned Associated Newspapers, publishers of the Daily Mail and Evening Standard, from the early 1920s and was chairman from 1932 to 1971.

Nigel Lawson was editor of the Spectator from 1966 to 1970. He entered parliament in 1974 and rose to become one of Margaret Thatcher’s most trusted lieutenants, serving as her chancellor from 1983 to 1989.

Nigel Lawson edited The Spectator before later becoming an MP and one of Margaret Thatcher's chancellors © Getty

Michael Foot (1913-2010), a cabinet minister under Harold Wilson and James Callaghan and Labour leader in the 1980s, had an early career in journalism and was appointed editor of The Evening Standard by Lord Beaverbrook in 1942 at the age of 28. He edited the paper until 1945 when he became an MP.

Ian Gilmour (1926-2007) owned the Spectator from 1954 to 1967 and was editor from 1954 to 1959. He was elected an MP when he was still proprietor in 1962 and served in both Heath and Thatcher Conservative cabinets after he had disposed of his interest in the magazine.

John Freeman (1915-2014), a Labour MP from 1945 to 1955, was editor of the New Statesman from 1961 to 1965.