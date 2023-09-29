FT Alphaville

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

You know the drill by now. Guess what these three charts show for a chance to win office bragging rights and a special-edition FTAV “I ❤️ Charts” tee.

Email alphaville@ft.com with your guesses for what’s shown below and we’ll select the winner at random from the pool of correct entries that arrive by Monday.

Remember to put QUIZ in the subject line, include the desired T-shirt size should you win, and let us know whether you don’t want to be named and/or your employer identified in Monday’s post announcing the correct entries and the ultimate winner.

Line chart of showing First chart
Line chart of showing Second chart
Line chart of showing Third chart
Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.