You know the drill by now. Guess what these three charts show for a chance to win office bragging rights and a special-edition FTAV “I ❤️ Charts” tee.

Email alphaville@ft.com with your guesses for what’s shown below and we’ll select the winner at random from the pool of correct entries that arrive by Monday.

Remember to put QUIZ in the subject line, include the desired T-shirt size should you win, and let us know whether you don’t want to be named and/or your employer identified in Monday’s post announcing the correct entries and the ultimate winner.