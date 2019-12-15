Fresh efforts to revive Northern Ireland’s regional government begin on Monday as London and Dublin press the Democratic Unionists and Sinn Féin to settle the row that toppled their power-sharing executive three years ago.

The talks at Stormont, outside Belfast, follow Boris Johnson’s landslide election victory last week which has left the DUP without the outsize influence it once had over the Conservative government. The prime minister no longer needs its votes for a Westminster majority.

The fact that both the pro-British DUP and the Irish nationalist Sinn Féin each lost a share of the overall vote in the election has been attributed in part to growing public anger at the stalemate. “Voters chase politicians back to Stormont” was the main headline in the Belfast Irish News at the weekend.

With the election out of the way and Mr Johnson now in command of a majority government, the UK premier and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar are pushing hard for a new deal in Belfast to end years of paralysis. After the two leaders spoke by phone on Friday, Mr Johnson said restoration the executive was his “top priority” and Mr Varadkar said a “significant opportunity” to revive it has opened up.

Both Sinn Féin — which emerged from the election with the same number of seats — and the DUP have insisted that they want to strike a new Stormont deal. The five-party talks will also involve the cross community Alliance, the nationalist Social Democratic & Labour party and the Ulster Unionists.

But the DUP is smarting from the loss of two Belfast seats — including that of its powerful deputy leader Nigel Dodds — in an election in which the number of Irish nationalist MPs overtook unionists for the first time.

Such setbacks are seen as a big psychological blow to the DUP, raising questions for some in the talks on whether the party can quickly rejoin Sinn Féin nationalists in government. Simon Coveney, Irish deputy premier, said it “remains to be seen” whether a deal will be easier to achieve now that DUP votes are no longer needed in the House of Commons to prop up the British government.

Arlene Foster, DUP leader, said on Sunday that her party “will not be found wanting” in the negotiation. “People want decisions made about welfare, hospitals and schools. That was the clear message of the election,” she said in a statement. “We live in a divided society and to move forward will require all the parties to step up to the plate.”

The DUP feels Mr Johnson betrayed it with a Brexit treaty that will lead to Irish Sea checks on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. It says these will weaken the region’s place in the UK at a time when Scottish nationalists are pushing for a new independence referendum.

Julian Smith, Northern Ireland minister in the UK government, will lead the talks for Mr Johnson, which suggests his position is secure at least until the major cabinet reshuffle scheduled for February. On Sunday Mr Smith said on Twitter that he had “good calls” with all five leaders. With some participants saying privately that the crunch point in the talks won’t come until close to the January 13 deadline for new regional elections to be called, Mr Smith said he looked forward to starting a “positive process” to restore Stormont.

The parties are trying to resolve three big questions: Sinn Féin’s demand for laws to recognise the Irish language in the UK; measures to address the legacy of the sectarian conflict that largely ended with the 1998 Good Friday Agreement; and Stormont procedures.

Talks earlier this year dragged on for months amid tension over Brexit, which the DUP supports and Sinn Féin opposes, and nationalist anxiety over the unionists’ influence over the British government when the Conservative party needed DUP votes to rule.

Mr Coveney, whose preference is for an all-party government, told RTE on Sunday that the five parties have recognised that voters want the executive restored. “Particularly . . . after this election the feedback from the ground [to] all parties, certainly from the information that I have, is that people want their government back.”