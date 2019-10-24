Print this page

Last weekend thousands of people took to the streets of Chile in an outburst of anger at a rise in the price of the metro fare. But as Benedict Mander tells Michael Stott, the roots of the unrest go much deeper.

Contributors: Michael Stott, Latin America bureau chief and Benedict Mander, Chile and Argentina correspondent. Producer: Persis Love.

