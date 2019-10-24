Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Last weekend thousands of people took to the streets of Chile in an outburst of anger at a rise in the price of the metro fare. But as Benedict Mander tells Michael Stott, the roots of the unrest go much deeper.

Contributors: Michael Stott, Latin America bureau chief and Benedict Mander, Chile and Argentina correspondent. Producer: Persis Love.

