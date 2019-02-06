FT subscribers can click here to receive Brexit Briefing every day by email.

These are difficult days for supporters of a second referendum on Brexit.

Three weeks ago, following the savage 230-margin Commons defeat for Theresa May’s deal, the prospects for a second referendum appeared to be growing. The PM’s defeat was a major shock to the political system and it looked like alternative routes out of the Brexit impasse were about to open up.

But in the past few days, the mood in parts of the second referendum camp has damped somewhat. There are several reasons for the air of despondency.

First, despite all the negative headlines that Brexit generates — the fiasco over the PM’s deal, the threats from Airbus and Nissan, the scary details over no-deal planning — there is little sign that the public is shifting decisively towards Remain.

As an Opinium poll for the Observer showed on Sunday, if Mrs May's deal fails 43 per cent of people want a public vote. But remarkably, 42 per cent want the UK to leave with no deal.

In other words, one of the frightening things about the current Brexit impasse is that it seems to be encouraging Britons to demand that we crash out, not that we stay in.

Second, because the polls aren’t shifting decisively towards a second referendum, MPs aren’t shifting either.

MPs who advocate a second referendum know they are still very much a minority in the House. And last week’s failure of the Cooper amendment in the Commons — which could have firmed up an Article 50 extension — has added to the gloom.

As one senior Labour MP put it: “If the Cooper amendment can’t pass at a moment like this, what chance is there for a People’s Vote?”

The third reason is that Labour isn’t shifting either. As we’ve noted before, if a second referendum is to happen, it needs Jeremy Corbyn to back it and whip his MPs behind it. But Mr Corbyn, a hardened Eurosceptic, clearly doesn’t want to shift. As we noted last week, he is — if anything — willing to turn a blind eye as backbench Labour MPs support Mrs May in passing her deal.

It is too early to write the second referendum out of the script. There are still big tensions inside the Labour party over a second referendum and they need to be resolved.

As Jim Pickard reports in the FT today, Britain’s union leaders — the Labour party’s main financial backers — are “at war” over Brexit. Some are open to overtures from Downing Street over a customs union deal. But some anti-Brexit unions, including the GMB, Community, TSSA and Royal College of Nursing, are pushing for a rerun of the 2016 vote.

Nor can we yet be confident that any of the alternatives to a second referendum will win out. As one leading backer of a second referendum puts it: “We may be having difficult days but so, too, are all our rivals.”

In other words: there is no guarantee that the May deal will pass. Nor is there a majority in the Commons for the no-deal outcome that the hard Brexiters want.

If a second referendum is to happen, the May deal must first be defeated comprehensively. The Brexit saga then needs to enter a full-blown crisis.

At that point, the second referendum card can be played — but it has to be at the very end of the process, when every other option has been blocked.

Further reading

EU prepares for looming no-deal Brexit — and ensuing blame game

“For the EU countries with the deepest trade ties with Britain — Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Belgium — there are no illusions about how messy and costly a no-deal Brexit will be. The EU has taken steps to avoid the worst effects, rushing through emergency laws on everything from transport rights to compensation for fishermen who lose access to UK waters. But hard Brexit will amount to an overnight legal revolution, and officials admit it is impossible to be fully prepared to manage the disorder after Brexit.” (Alex Barker, FT)

The four Brexit scenarios

“After next week, however, just six of the 104 weeks in the Article 50 window will be left. Time is running out and MPs may feel next week is the time to make their move. There could be more attempts by backbenchers to wrestle control of Parliamentary time from the executive or the focus could turn, like it did with the Brady amendment, to trying to influence the Government’s position.” (Joe Owen, Institute for Government)

Perils of a “no-deal” Brexit

“The UK government and parliament are mired in political manoeuvres on what the post-Brexit trade landscape should look like, but it is business as usual in the European courts, with a salient reminder that a ‘no-deal’ Brexit could leave the UK waiting for many years for a legally certain trade agreement with the EU.” (Professor Erika Szyszczak, UKTPO)

Hard numbers

Bank of England ‘paralysed’ on rates by Brexit uncertainty

The Bank's rate-setters are in a difficult spot as they meet this week. In normal circumstances, the UK’s tight labour market would be reason to raise interest rates — but the extreme uncertainties of Brexit make it near impossible to act, for now. Read more