Merry Kitschmas! The high-end designer who goes OTT at Christmas

Tim Gosling, interior designer to the rich and famous, is known for his clean-lined style, attention to detail and restraint. People might expect the same approach when it comes to his own home at Christmas, but not a bit of it. His 18th-century house in Clapham, south London, is dripping with lights, Santas, gnomes and reindeers. Inside, similarly, it is an explosion of style, colour, perspective and abandon. “I love the fact that it’s silly, not taken too seriously and is a great exuberance of colour, craziness and is totally theatrical,” he says.