Guo Pei, couturier

The Yoshikawa Ryokan occupies a 20th-century Sukiya-zukuri building © J Marshall - Tribaleye Images/Alamy Stock Photo

“I love Kyoto for its handcrafts and fabrics. Once I even came across a textile made of wood, which is processed from the bark of a sakura cherry tree. We always stay at the Yoshikawa Ryokan, which was a private residence owned by Ema Tenko, a master of Chinese poetry, before being transformed into an eight-room hotel. It feels as though you are staying in a private house.” kyoto-yoshikawa.co.jp

Tory Burch, designer

Tory Burch at home in New York © Weston Wells

The Sofitel, Luxor, sits on the banks of the Nile and is surrounded by Royal Gardens © Serge Detalle

“Winston Churchill had a room at The Sofitel, Luxor, and it’s also where Agatha Christie was inspired to write Death on the Nile. It’s what I imagine the 1920s in Egypt would have been like – full of romance and nostalgia.” sofitel.accor.com

Peter Pilotto, designer

The bar at Maison de la Luz, New Orleans © Stephen Johnson

“I went to New Orleans for the opening of the Maison de la Luz hotel, and hadn’t expected to like the city. I thought it would be over-touristy, but the French Quarter and the residential areas are so beautiful, and the atmosphere around the jazz clubs is genuine; you can’t fail to have a great time. I love to be surprised.” maisondelaluz.com

Nicole Berry, executive director of The Armory Show

Crystalbrook Albion’s Surry Hills location is great for exploring Sydney

“Australia was on my bucket list, so getting to drive the Great Ocean Road and see the Twelve Apostles did not disappoint at all. The natural beauty was breathtaking. We went to Sydney, where we stayed at a cute boutique hotel called Crystalbrook Albion. The location, in Surry Hills, was great for exploring the city.” crystalbrookcollection.com/albion

Daniel Humm, chef and restaurateur

Daniel Humm in Claridge’s © Harry Mitchell

The lounge at Samode Haveli

“I spent some time in Jaipur a couple of years ago and it was life-changing. Everything is different: the weather, the food, the smells, the architecture, the spirituality. I stayed at Samode Haveli, which felt very of the place, and practised yoga and meditation. The crowded markets, people dressed in vibrant colours, the cows and monkeys in the streets… I was out of my comfort zone, but in the best – very freeing – way.” samode.com

James Taffin de Givenchy, jewellery designer

Hoshinoya hotel is situated close to Tokyo Station and the Imperial Palace © Nacasa & Partners Inc

“Tokyo is a transformative city: from the luxurious, authentic Hoshinoya hotel to the Tsukiji Fish Market at 5am, complete with a sushi breakfast, there is an incredible mix of classic and contemporary culture. The food was interesting because I thought I was an adventurous eater, but my incredible omakase meal at Sushi Kanesaka was on a whole other level.” hoshinoya.com

Tadao Ando, architect

Tadao Ando with his Dream Chair, produced by Carl Hansen & Son © Yasuyuki Takagi

The restoration of the Bourse de Commerce by Ando was completed in 2020 © Marc Domage

“I’m looking forward to revisiting the Hôtel d’Angleterre in Paris as I’ve stayed there since the start of my career. And I long to walk around the Bourse de Commerce gallery, which I designed, now that it is open. I’m excited to see the spectacular fresco restoration as well as artworks that have been specially commissioned for the space.” hotel-dangleterre.com

Rita Konig, designer and journalist

The Pacific coast of Santa Barbara, California © Kathy Huddle/Alamy Stock Photo

“I can’t wait to go back to LA. I want to stay at the private members’ club San Vicente Bungalows, which I decorated for hotelier Jeff Klein in 2018. I haven’t been back since and I’m longing to go and enjoy it now that it’s done – it really takes a year or two before a place starts to settle and feel good. And I’d go to Santa Barbara and explore the Pacific coastline – there’s something about palm trees, mountains, beaches, deserts, extreme sunlight and the can-do attitude that makes California fun.” sanvicentebungalows.com

Achille Salvagni, designer and architect

Achille Salvagni at home in London © Jeff Hahn

The lobby at The Mark Hotel in New York © Francesco Tonelli

“The energy you find in New York is indescribable; there’s really nothing like it. I love walking around the Upper East Side and taking in the mix of old-world architecture and new buildings. I always stay at The Mark Hotel – it’s like a second home to me. It’s in the same neighbourhood I work in and is comfortable, with great service.” themarkhotel.com