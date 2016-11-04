IAG shares fall as British Airways’ parent cuts profit target

Shares in International Airlines Group fell 4 per cent on Friday after the owner of British Airways cut its long-term core profit target, in the latest sign of the challenges facing Europe’s airlines.

At its annual investor day, IAG also cut its targets for planned capital spending and growth in capacity.

IAG, which owns Spain’s Iberia, Ireland’s Aer Lingus and Vueling, a Spanish budget airline, as well as BA, has been grappling like other European carriers with difficult market conditions created by excess capacity and a series of external shocks.

Airlines this summer have faced economic uncertainty following the UK’s vote to leave the EU, as well as the negative impact stemming from terrorist attacks in mainland Europe and strikes by air traffic controllers.

Last month IAG blamed a “tough operating environment”, including the fall in the value of sterling since the Brexit referendum, for a near 4 per cent drop in operating profit in its third quarter.

However, IAG is regarded by some analysts as being in a stronger position than rival groups Lufthansa and Air France-KLM because it has made deeper cost cuts to try to compete with budget airlines led by Ryanair and easyJet.

IAG said on Friday it was cutting its target for average annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent for the period from 2016 to 2020 from €5.6bn to €5.3bn.

It also reduced its target for annual capital expenditure to €1.7bn, from €2.5bn previously. Capacity would grow at an annual rate of 3 per cent, down from a former range of 3 to 4 per cent.

IAG’s shares fell almost 4.5 per cent to 430.7p in London trading.

Robin Byde, analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, said IAG’s target trimming might indicate that the cycle for European airlines had turned.

“IAG is an increasingly complex airlines group,” he added. “Diversity can be positive but evaluating the earnings drivers for the group as a whole is more difficult.”

Mark Simpson, analyst at Goodbody, said IAG’s reduced capital spending should bolster its free cash flow and therefore provide scope share buybacks.

Alex Cruz, BA chief executive, outlined plans to make the best possible use of the UK flag carrier’s powerful position at London’s Heathrow airport, one of the world’s most attractive hubs.

He confirmed that BA intended in the summer to introduce more flights to European tourist destinations from the airport, to counteract a downturn in demand for business travel.

From London‘s Gatwick airport, BA plans to introduce Boeing 777 passenger jets on long-haul routes.

Mr Cruz portrayed the move as enabling BA to compete more effectively with Norwegian Air Shuttle, the airline operating long-haul routes from Gatwick with modern, cost-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliners.