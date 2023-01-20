This weekend, the FT's Claire Bushey asks a question that sounds poetic but is actually entirely unsentimental: how much is my life worth? In 2021, Claire learned she had breast cancer. The cost of her treatment points us to how, exactly, the US healthcare system is broken. Then, Lilah takes on Prince Harry's autobiography Spare with chief features writer Henry Mance. After so much Harry and Meghan content, what can we possibly still learn?

We love hearing from you! You can email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.

Links:

– Claire’s column, ‘How much does my life cost? A tale of US cancer care’’: https://on.ft.com/3HeGyeS

– Claire recommends the book Never Pay The First Bill, by Marshall Allen. She also references The Undying: A Meditation on Modern Illness by Anne Boyer

– Henry Mance’s review of Spare, by Prince Harry: https://on.ft.com/3J2oDcy

– Claire is on Twitter @Claire_Bushey. Henry is @HenryMance. Henry has a book called How to Love Animals.

Special offers for FT Weekend listeners, from 50% off a digital subscription to a $1/£1/€1 trial can be found here: http://ft.com/weekendpodcast

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com