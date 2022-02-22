This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Monetary and Fiscal Policy

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Joe Biden’s $1.9tn package is a risky experiment

Distinguish between narrow money and broad money

With reference to the chart, compare the growth of the broad money supply over the time period shown

Explain why Covid-19 has caused ‘explosive growth of US broad money supply’

Evaluate the extent to which extraordinary growth of the broad money supply combined with huge fiscal expansion will overheat the US economy

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College