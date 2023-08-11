After months of delay and safety concerns, the first asylum seekers were marched up the gangplank of the Bibby Stockholm barge this week. If they don’t like the vessel, they can ‘f*** off back to France’, was the eyebrow-raising verdict of Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson. The senior Tory MP made a second startling statement: a public admission the government has ‘failed’ on migration. Lucy Fisher is joined by FT columnists Robert Shrimsley and Miranda Green to rake through the facts. They also consider the pitfalls of too much caution in politics. Plus, James Kynge, the FT’s global China editor, offers his take on claims the UK has been ‘weak’ over giving in to US pressure to cut back on dealings with Beijing.

