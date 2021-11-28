This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

IB DP TOK themes & AOKs ESS, geography, global politics

Relevant Big Question Spin

Key terms and ideas Visualise, Models, Trends, Scenario analysis

Integration Human sciences, Natural sciences, Politics

Investigating Issues Climate crisis

Another way of examining COP26, and the climate crisis, is to think about the evidence behind climate change, and examine the models showing how environmental change will impact on the world.

Discuss your own thoughts on climate change without consulting the article and graphics.

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Climate change could bring near-unliveable conditions for 3bn people, say scientists

Look at the maps. What extra insight and impact do these make on you?

What role do models play in producing knowledge about the world?

Going further Check out the primary Exploration Points document here, and investigate this issue here.

Michael Dunn, theoryofknowledge.net